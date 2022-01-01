The spy who loved Hallmark movies

A new James Bond movie was recently released. Growing up, I was a fan. I read the Ian Fleming novels and caught each movie in which Sean Connery as Bond was show-stopping cool.

I am presuming a few boomers, like me, used to believe that if the cards had fallen a different way, we could have been a secret agent. We had fantasies — we were the hero, cunning and charming along the way. It would have been fun to save the world and manage more than one martini.

I didn’t make it to the new Bond movie. My wife and I have not gone to a movie together for a couple of years now. It’s not that we are living in fear, it is more or less that we ask ourselves, why? We’ll just wait. Our movie theater attendance dropped before the pandemic for particular reasons.

One of the reasons was noise level as the previews would nearly blow you out of your seat. Both my wife and I gave up the billion-calorie popcorn thing. Going to a movie theater is like attending a professional sports event. If you’re going to get snacks and drinks for the family, you need to check with your banker first for an extended line of credit.

Another new wrinkle is that you need to go online to pick your seat — really? Nothing is simple anymore. By arriving early, I always got the seat I preferred.

I just read an article in the Wall Street Journal that said older moviegoers are reluctant to return to the theaters. Studios are not sure what to do.

As my wife and I keep moving along in our pleasant life timeline, we tend to stick closer to home. Our world is starting to shrink a bit.

There are assorted options for your at-home television entertainment. I admit that when Dec. 1 rolls around — and I’m not sure how you all will take this — I’m sort of a Hallmark movie fan. My wife has been the leader of this movement, and I tend to come along for the ride a little bit more each year.

I read somewhere that 22 new Hallmark movies were made for this holiday season. I am guessing we watched at least a dozen new ones.

My opinion is that the country is continuously famished for family entertainment, and Hallmark fits that bill over the holidays. My wife and I want to watch positive, light stories where the family relationships are important, and the people are kind.

The Hallmark films are a relief from television shows where people yell at each other, or people continuously make foolish decisions. I also watch the popular Christmas movies like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Die Hard.”

Now, I must admit, as we watch one of these romantic, enjoyable Hallmark Christmas movies, I throw out a few sarcastic commentaries about the script. My wife, at times, finds my comments funny and will chuckle, but generally my whitty comments and insights are ignored.

As we approach the movie's ending and the romance and everything else is coming together, I back off. A man has to know his limitations.

I’m done with Hallmark until next holiday season. I do hope the Bond movie comes to television soon. It’s fun to reflect on a time – where maybe I could have saved the world and even managed two martinis – shaken or stirred.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .