Community

The stability grandparents can contribute is a gift that cannot be measured

Teenagers of today still need non-parent rocks of support. We must convey encouragement, love, advice when required or asked for, presence, and a shoulder to cry on.

Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Opinion by Loren Else
April 19, 2022 10:00 AM
My granddaughter was born on a beautiful Easter Sunday morning 16 years ago. When my wife and I arrived home after church, we had a flurry of phone messages.

The first two were from our daughter, who said she was heading to the hospital, followed by one when she was at the hospital. Those were followed by messages from her husband that a baby girl had been born.

We headed to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to care for our young grandson while his parents focused on his new little sister at the hospital. This memorable series of events seems like it was not long ago, but now she’s 16. That’s how life goes. As you age, it picks up speed.

From building snow forts to reading, drawing, and playing, my wife and I spent many joyous moments with this “peanut,” which is the nickname I gave her. Now, we see a car pull into our driveway, and this kindhearted young lady gets out from behind the steering wheel. Instead of coloring with her, I’m telling her how to check the oil.

Do you remember being 16? I knew everything, and my parents were, well, they were just out of touch. There was nothing wrong with long hair or The Beatles. I was clamoring for independence and was starting to lay a foundation for who I would become.

I turned 16 in the summer of 1969. I still have a newspaper clipping listing myself and several classmates that gained our driver’s licenses. The high schools used to manage the driver’s training programs. My chemistry teacher was my behind-the-wheel instructor.

Although our country was struggling with issues like Vietnam and civil rights, those matters were not yet in focus for me. My shallow radar was focused on the crushing news that Mickey Mantle had announced his retirement from baseball.

Today, like every generation before us, we worry about our grandchildren's future. There’s been much upheaval in the mix for young Generations Z and Alpha.

How has the pandemic, political divisions, race discord, crime, wars, and the forecasted climate apocalypse affected them? This is a whole bunch to process.

At age 16, I don’t recall feeling that the future was at risk, although the Cold War got our attention growing up. However, we knew we just had to “duck and cover,” and we would survive any nuclear blast.

With "not always so great" information pouring out of a device in their hands, what are our grandchildren thinking? How will all this shape who they will become?

We ask our grandkids, “How are you doing?” They indicate, “Fine,” just like we did. I didn’t always listen to my parents, although I attempted to make sure my dad thought I was listening. I did take note of words of advice from grandparents, other family members, teachers, and coaches.

Teenagers of today still need non-parent rocks of support. As I’ve said before in this column, this needs to be a part of our purpose as grandparents. We must convey encouragement, love, advice when required or asked for, presence, and a shoulder to cry on. This stability grandparents can contribute is a gift that cannot be measured.

When I see my granddaughter performing at school or getting out of the driver’s seat of a car, it is remarkable to witness the person she is becoming. Sixteen is a stepping stone – some of us have now experienced this moment in a trifecta. We recall that split second in time for us, as well as for our children.

It seems like yesterday that she was – well, just a peanut.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

Opinion by Loren Else
