The weirdest things also make good reading, head scratching

While fleeing police, the woman got stuck in a storm drain, where she had to be rescued by police.

"You can really taste the hints of exoskeleton."

"Alexa, upload another illegal video of me on TikTok."

It’s Part II of The Rochies, our annual look back at the best (read: strangest) stories of the past year.

"No, police! Get away! Wait, police! Come here and help me!"

In September, police stopped a woman they recognized as having an outstanding arrest warrant. The 23-year-old suspect fled on foot and jumped into the Zumbro River near the Third Avenue SE Bridge. The woman then crawled 200 feet into a storm drain, where she had to be rescued by the Rochester police and fire pepartments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just please don't tell us those toppings were ham and pineapple

In April, a 34-year-old Rochester man called a local pizza delivery place and asked for his toppings “on the side.” When he was told the restaurant could not do that, the man ordered the pizza anyway. When he arrived at the drive-thru window and picked up his order, the man allegedly “began to throw slices of the pizza at them” and “pointed a gun at them” before driving off. Police arrested the man at his apartment, where he admitted picking up the pizza but denied having a gun. Though he did allegedly ask officers, “What if someone made it look like they had a gun?”

"Also, for a 'pick me up' at this year's company holiday party, we should just fire someone!"

In December, seven managers at Tyson Foods in Waterloo, Iowa, were fired for betting on how many of their workers would contract COVID-19. One of the fired managers — in what may have been a misguided attempt to clear his name and to show that he was “not the evil people” being portrayed — clarified that the pool was “simply something fun. Kind of a morale boost.”

"Hey, you found my phone! I've been looking everywhere for that! Nevermind!"

In November, 11 catalytic converters were stolen from an Oronoco RV business. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a cell phone under one of the RVs. The phone was registered to a 36-year-old Dodge County man who police say has long been considered to be “one of the two top catalytic converter thieves” in the area. The phone, it turns out, contained numerous photos of catalytic converters. And text messages about selling catalytic converters. And phone calls to scrap metal dealers that buy catalytic converters. The suspect was arrested soon after. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the phone will be able to tie the man to more than 100 recent catalytic converter thefts worth more than $100,000 in damage and lost property.

"But how could they have found me? 'Alexa, upload another illegal video of me on TikTok.'"

In October, a Dodge Center man was arrested for impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security. He was also, after the FBI raided his home, charged with being a felon in possession of firearms, a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms, and possession of an unauthorized badge.

The 52-year-old, who had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, was caught after repeatedly posting a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and holding law enforcement equipment, badges and firearms. He also referred to himself as a federal agent on TikTok.

"You can really taste the hints of exoskeleton. And the compound eyes make for a nice finish."

In September, Forager Brewing Co. released an imperial stout that had been aged in barrels with roasted ants. The beer, called Chicatanazzzzz, was “conditioned with Oaxaca Chicatana ants.”

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.