Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion

There must be more than wins and losses

Columnist Loren Else says as a sports fan, he's flummoxed by the firing of football coaches and the ensuing multimillion dollar payouts.

Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Opinion by Loren Else
October 18, 2022 11:30 AM
As a kid, I loved all sports. It started in 1963 when I lived with my grandparents in Kansas for one year. My grandfather would play catch with me and showed me how to shoot an underhanded free throw. Athletics became a big part of my life. Thanks, grandpa.

Early on, I became a fan of Notre Dame football. I recall watching the team’s remarkable combination of quarterback Terry Hanratty throwing to end Jim Seymour from 1966-1968. Their coach was the legend, Ara Parseghian.

Major college coaches didn’t move around much. Boomers remember Bear Bryant at Alabama, Woody Hayes at Ohio State, and Darrell Royal at Texas. Minnesota had Murray Warmath. I would say things have changed – just a bit.

My thoughts on what I am about to write are naive, but I can’t help it. Division I football coaches have been getting fired on a weekly basis. I guess these are business decisions, but I don’t get it.

The University of Wisconsin coach, Paul Chryst, was recently fired. I am not a Badger fan, but holy macaroni, his record was 67-26. The University owes him $11 million – good grief.

Scott Frost of Nebraska was also fired earlier this season. The University of Nebraska owes Coach Frost $15 million. Arizona State has fired Herm Edwards, but ASU only owes Coach Edwards $8.3 million. There are more.

I wish there was more to Division I programs than wins and losses, which hopefully there is at some universities. Are the athletes graduating? Are the coaches mentoring these athletes in helpful ways? Are the coach and the team positively impacting the school and the community?

Considered one of the greatest college coaches, Paul (Bear) Bryant had a record of 6-5 in 1969 and 6-5-1 in 1970. His program won six national championships, including 1973, 1978, and 1979 after those run-of-the-mill seasons. I wonder if his job was on the line in 1970. Mercifully, no social media buzz at the time demanded that the big guy with the checkered fedora be fired.

I discussed this with a man of many talents and a sports fan, Rich Bogovich. Rich is a baseball historian/author. Rich stated that Division I college football is becoming like the National Football League. If firings are only about wins, he views the college administrators as having astounding impatience, a tremendous lack of wisdom and quite casual with million-dollar buyouts.

I get it; a successful D-I program brings in significant wealth. Television, bowl money, and donors all direct funds to the Division I schools. Successful D-I programs fund other athletic programs, but these buyout prices – come on.

Somebody needs to be on the hot seat if the college must pay millions of dollars because of a 7-5 record. Reasons need to be justified.

Pat Dewey, friend, high school coach, and athletic director for many years, told me parents would complain to him about coaches and want them fired. Pat said to me if there wasn’t something unethical, immoral, or illegal brought to his attention, his answer to them was to let the coach coach.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

