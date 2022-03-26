These dinner plans went up in smoke

“Steven! Time for supper! Wash your hands!”

There was a sound that reminded me of the buffalo stampede from “Dances With Wolves,” followed by five seconds of running water, then more thundering footsteps into the kitchen.

“Did you wash your hands?” I asked.

“Uh-huh.”

“With soap?”

“Uh-huh. Wanna smell ‘em?”

As attractive as that sounds …

“No, just sit down.”

“I’m REALLY hungry,” 6-year old Steven said, drying his hands on the front of his shirt. He stopped mid-wipe and looked around with a concerned squint: “What is that?”

“What is what?” I asked innocently, trying to act like it was a typical suppertime in the Conradt household.

“All that smoke!”

“That’s not smoke,” I said. “It’s just a little bit of cooking haze. From the oven.”

“I never saw that before,” he said. “How come there’s never smoke in the house when mom makes supper?”

“It’s HAZE,” I said. “From the oven. You need to make sure your food it cooked all the way through so you don’t get sick from food that’s not cooked enough. That’s what causes the haze. The oven.”

I pried the pizza off the baking sheet, slid it onto a serving plate and placed it in the middle of the kitchen table.

It was one of those enormous stuffed-crust everything-you-ever-wanted-on-a-pizza pizzas, as thick as the J. C. Penney Christmas catalog and twice as heavy. The directions said the pizza should bake for 25 to 32 minutes, with a disclaimer that “cooking times may vary”. I’d eaten enough frozen pizzas to know that “eyeballing” was preferable to actually using a timer if you wanted your pie baked to perfection.

Granted, I may have gotten just a wee bit distracted by my phone; had the pizza really been in the oven through two episodes of “M*A*S*H”?

“It’s burned!” Steven asked, wrinkling his nose.

“It’s not burned,” I explained. “It’s well done.”

“I can’t see the TV through all the smoke!”

“Oh, come on!” I said. “It’s not THAT bad!”

Maybe not for a Kiss concert ...

I still find it ironic that the smoke alarm chose that exact moment to go off.

Steven looked around frantically. “What is that?”

“Just the smoke alarm,” I said, trying to downplay the piercing sound that makes my skin crawl. “The battery is low.”

I opened the windows closest to the alarm, then fanned it with the dish towel until the squealing stopped.

“Good!” I said. “Let’s eat. What would you like to drink?”

He climbed doubtfully into his chair and glared at the pizza. I forked the least well-done slice onto his plate.

“When is mom coming home?”

“Tomorrow afternoon.”

He nibbled the corner of his pizza, then dropped it back onto his plate. It hit the Melmac with an unnatural plastic-on-plastic clunk.

“Can I have a bowl of cereal instead?”

We had Frosted Flakes for supper and opened every window in the house; with any luck, the haze will be gone by the time Carla gets home.

And I abandoned my plans to fry SPAM for lunch the next day. See, lately I’ve had this craving for Lucky Charms …

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.