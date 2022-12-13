They were kind ... all 26 who died that day

Ten years ago, I attended a Christmas Sunday school program. The church was full of holiday-dressed, precious children. Jammed in the pews were their moms, dads and grandparents. Congregation members were smiling, laughing, and soaking in the music and the moment. Christmas, the season of hope and peace, was here.

The eyes of the young children in the program reflected excitement and innocence. My 6-year-old granddaughter was among them.

For some, certainly for me, there was a heartbreaking undercurrent. Two days earlier, 20 first-graders and six educators were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut. Most of those first-graders were the same age as my granddaughter.

A memorial to the 26 has recently opened to the public. An Associated Press story reported that no ceremony was planned. It has become the norm in Newtown to contemplate the tragedy with quiet reflection.

Years were spent in the planning. It needed to memorialize those 26 who died in a building of learning and love. From what I have read, the design, the site, the stillness and silence, and the water feature serve its intention.

The names are engraved on the stone surrounding the reflection pool. To see an article on the memorial, go to www.npr.org/2022/11/13/1136381053/sandy-hook-memorial .

This column is only meant to be a few words of reflection. No soap boxes. A reminder of what we have and what we can lose. Each of us in our lifetime will grieve, and for the families and friends of the 26, there will never be an answer. Their grief must be profound.

For some, faith may be the strength they wrestle with and hold onto in grief. It can move you forward. Jennifer Hubbard is the mother of Catherine Violet Hubbard, who was lost that day. In the introduction of her book, “Finding Sanctuary,” Jennifer wrote, “There is a presence that is so much better than us, and we have to acknowledge it.”

Catherine’s life mission was to be, in her words, a caretaker for all the animals. She did not get to chase her passion. In her honor, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary has been founded.

Many of the families have responded with purpose, light and kindness. Nonprofits, foundations, scholarships, initiatives and memorial funds have been established. These efforts all counter heartbreak with love and opportunities.

One of the roles in our society is to care for the children. Kindness never changes; all we can do this season, 10 years later, is make a more significant difference. It takes energy to impact people’s lives, in particular, the lives of children. It can be our purpose.

Catherine’s mom reflected that when butterflies would come around their yard, an excited Catherine would eventually quietly sit near the garden, waiting for one to visit her. Jennifer remembers that when Catherine had one of the beautiful creatures in her hand, before she sent it on its way, she whispered, “Tell all your friends I am kind.”

Those who died 10 years ago were all kind, all 26, and they will be remembered.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .