Community

This was a real top-shelf group

When a friend invited me to a meeting of his book discussion group, I jumped at the chance. I’d always wanted to be part of a group that loved reading as much as I did.

Opinion by Dan Conradt
March 19, 2022 08:00 AM
I nodded thoughtfully and stifled a yawn.

“The denouement was banal to the point of tedium,” a member of the group said. Someone else said “Hear! Hear!”, which I’d never heard anyone say before in real life. The others nodded in agreement.

I was in way over my head.

“What are currently you reading?” I asked.

“We don’t really all read the same book together,” my friend said. “It’s more a discussion of different books we’ve read -- what we liked, what we didn’t like. It’s a pretty lively bunch, and some of the best books I’ve ever read I found because of this group.”

“I’ll be there!” I said.

“ … I found the plot to be vacuous and the character development to be superficial at best,” a member of the group said in a cultured baritone.

I was daydreaming about whether the living room would look better if I painted it beige or off-white.

“Dan? Any thoughts?”

“Uh … I haven’t read it,” I said.

“Clearly what the author intended to be an avant-garde subplot degenerated into pretentiousness through the inconsistent use of poorly developed, one-dimensional characters,” someone said.

“Totally lacking in literary merit,” another agreed.

I was going to make a comment about this cool thing I read where Hopalong Cassidy punched the head of the cattle rustlers in the mouth, but I had a feeling we weren’t talking about the same book.

“The only thing I found more off-putting than the pedestrian, cliché mechanics,” another member of the group said, pausing for a skillful moment to build the suspense, “was the sesquipedalian nature of the dialogue.”

The group laughed uproariously in a genteel kind of way.

I discreetly jotted “sesquipedalian” on my notepad so I could look it up when I got home, and decided that beige would be better than off-white.

PEOPLEDAN CONRADT
