This was a real top-shelf group

I nodded thoughtfully and stifled a yawn.

“The denouement was banal to the point of tedium,” a member of the group said. Someone else said “Hear! Hear!”, which I’d never heard anyone say before in real life. The others nodded in agreement.

I was in way over my head.

When a friend invited me to a meeting of his book discussion group, I jumped at the chance. I’d always wanted to be part of a group that loved reading as much as I did … I was in the middle of a thousand-page Stephen King epic that was giving me nightmares, and I’d read the first Harry Potter book three times.

“What are currently you reading?” I asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t really all read the same book together,” my friend said. “It’s more a discussion of different books we’ve read -- what we liked, what we didn’t like. It’s a pretty lively bunch, and some of the best books I’ve ever read I found because of this group.”

“I’ll be there!” I said.

“ … I found the plot to be vacuous and the character development to be superficial at best,” a member of the group said in a cultured baritone.

I was daydreaming about whether the living room would look better if I painted it beige or off-white.

“Dan? Any thoughts?”

“Uh … I haven’t read it,” I said.

“Clearly what the author intended to be an avant-garde subplot degenerated into pretentiousness through the inconsistent use of poorly developed, one-dimensional characters,” someone said.

“Totally lacking in literary merit,” another agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was going to make a comment about this cool thing I read where Hopalong Cassidy punched the head of the cattle rustlers in the mouth, but I had a feeling we weren’t talking about the same book.

“The only thing I found more off-putting than the pedestrian, cliché mechanics,” another member of the group said, pausing for a skillful moment to build the suspense, “was the sesquipedalian nature of the dialogue.”

The group laughed uproariously in a genteel kind of way.

I discreetly jotted “sesquipedalian” on my notepad so I could look it up when I got home, and decided that beige would be better than off-white.

“Are you a fan of the early work of Kerouac?” someone asked me.

“Of course,” I said, because it sounded classier than “No duh.”

The rest of the group paused, waiting for me to elucidate.

I always thought Kerouac was a kind of floor wax or cough syrup, so I decided not to elucidate. Instead, I smiled reflectively and thought that before the next meeting I’d have to get to get one of those a corduroy blazers with leather patches on the elbows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting broke up before I could give a synopsis of a book I’d read where the Romulans and the Klingons joined forces to attack the Enterprise. I wouldn’t give away the ending, in case they wanted to read it.

And maybe next time I’ll try to steer the conversation around to movies we’d recently seen. I can’t wait to tell them about “Jackass 2”.

The denouement was awesome.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.

