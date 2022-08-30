Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Tuesday, August 30

Community
Opinion
Tim Hornseth: This shoe-shopping trip was a real kick

If the 'old man shoe' fits...

Tim Hornseth
August 30, 2022 12:00 PM
I recently discovered I needed a new pair of shoes. My black dress shoes were getting a little raggedy and after I wore them the last time, I noticed a crack the size of the San Andreas fault on the sole of one of the shoes. They had to go.

I would never list shoe shopping as one of my more enjoyable activities. Quite frankly, I am of the mind that a guy really only needs three or four pair of footwear. Over the years, I have identified the type of shoes I prefer, so shopping for shoes knowing exactly what I want even before stepping foot in a store makes it so much more efficient and painless.

I have been wearing the same style of black dress shoes for at least a couple of decades, perhaps even longer. Florsheim brand slip-on loafers which are made with this extremely soft leather that are very comfortable, yet classy and dressy enough for any occasion. Every five years or so I would pop into O & B shoes downtown and tell them what I need in my size and — presto! — I would be out the door with my new purchase in just minutes. My type of shopping.

Shoes, to me, have always been function over form in that I rarely notice shoes on other people, except when they are the neon colors or the flashing light variety that kids wear. The females in my family can spot a new pair of shoes on someone’s feet at 200 yards. They can be a shade disappointed when they show off a new pair of shoes to me when my response is along the lines of trying to distinguish how this new pair is different from another pair, and why they need another pair of shoes just barely different from the perfectly good pair they already have. It seems to me that we have almost as many pairs of shoes floating around the house as we have plastic grocery bags. In other words, a lot.

When I was growing up, I did notice one more kind of shoe. It was the black dress shoe that it seemed every male working in a business setting wore in the 1960’s through the 1990’s, and that was the black wingtip with shoe laces and that pattern of dots stamped in the leather. I called it the "old man shoes," because to a young boy, it was only old men that wore this type of shoe. I think that this memory has guided my dress shoe purchases over the years towards the slip-on styles (partially helped along by the fashion and design in the shoe industry).

Which brings me to the present time. Keeping up to date with technology, before I headed out I searched on the internet for stores in the Rochester area that sold Florsheim dress shoes and found only four options. (Oh, where have you gone O & B?) To my dismay, it seems that fashion and industry have conspired against me and wherever I went on my loafer quest was met with only "old man shoe" style of shoes. Black, laced wingtips. Not a slip-on in sight.

Since my old shoes were unwearable and I had to have black dress shoes for a couple of events within days, I surrendered. I purchased my first black wingtips in my life, and officially felt like an old man.

It wasn’t until I was home for a day or so when another thought hit me. As I am the type of guy who gets new shoes about as much as one gets a new lawn mower — you know, about once a decade, it is not unreasonable to think that these shoes may be the last pair of dress shoes I purchase in my life. Even more horrifying is the thought that I might be laying in my coffin for all of eternity with these things on my feet.

Tim Hornseth taught at the Minnesota School of Business in Rochester where he served as the Business Department Chair for several years. Currently does some freelance writing and is a musician with the Winona Symphony Orchestra and the Rochester Pops Orchestra.

