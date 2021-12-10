Time to vote! Pick the best holiday light display in Rochester
The winner will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint in Rochester.
Vote for your favorite holiday lights display! Winner will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint (1201 South Broadway Avenue, Rochester)!
SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE
The home with the most votes at the end of the voting period at noon Friday, Dec. 17, takes the prize.
Along with the contest, submitted photos and addresses will be posted in an interactive map for readers to view the best displays in town.
ADVERTISEMENT
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.