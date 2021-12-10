SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Time to vote! Pick the best holiday light display in Rochester

The winner will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint in Rochester.

Holiday Lights Display Contest
Home pictured is at 1413 4th St. NE in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 09, 2021 11:07 PM
Share

Vote for your favorite holiday lights display! Winner will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint (1201 South Broadway Avenue, Rochester)!

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE

The home with the most votes at the end of the voting period at noon Friday, Dec. 17, takes the prize.

Along with the contest, submitted photos and addresses will be posted in an interactive map for readers to view the best displays in town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSROCHESTERPB INSTAGRAM
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka