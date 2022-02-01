SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Time will tell if our 'scrapbooks with words' will be worth keeping

Columnist Loren Else says words, emotions, activities recorded in journals or diaries are sometimes best kept, sometimes best tossed away.

Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
By Loren Else
February 01, 2022 10:00 AM
Our son turned 40 a couple of weeks ago.

We could not drive north to see him and his wife because of, well, you know... He will never forget that milestone birthday because they both had COVID.

On a day in January 1982, our son was born. On that day, my wife decided to start journaling. She had received the journal as a gift. She started her chronicle of life in 1982 and stayed at it until 2006. That was a heck of a journal run. It is a time commitment.

As a wife and mom, the journal turned into an activity record. Days of family and friends’ weddings, deaths, births, vacations, school events and even how she felt were written down.

At the end of a long day, I remember her sitting up in bed, writing in her journal that had red strawberries and strawberry blossoms on the cover.

The other day I noticed her reading it and I asked what was up. She was rereading our life over the years and decided that she would leave the journal for our kids, with additional notes added here and there. She was amazed at all the things we did as a couple and as a family.

There are many things recounted in the journal that she did not remember until reading it.

She found the day our precious granddaughter underwent open-heart surgery at five months of age. My wife had written that our tiny granddaughter and daughter did amazingly well, but we did not.

My wife also recalls keeping a diary in high school. It was one with the little lock and key. She said she threw that teenage diary away many years ago. After her father died, when she was a sophomore in high school, she said there were some teenage entries in which she complained about her parents. She didn’t want to reread those words. She remembers her parents with love and her dad as a kind and good father.

Mary, a former co-worker and one of the kindest and most caring individuals I have ever met, told me that she too kept a diary in high school and continued writing until she was 25. Life, love, kids and work became her focus.

Mary told me that writing things down helped her sort things out – boys, feelings, school, friends. It helped her organize her thoughts. As she became older and understood more who she was, the diary was still a coping mechanism.

A couple of years ago, Mary reread the words she had written as a young woman. The diary — the words, the emotions she felt — were hers only. She made the decision to discard it. She referred to her journal as, “scrapbooking with words.”

As baby boomers, we decide what we will keep and what we will discard. Each memory carries a different story, and much of it is only meaningful to us, not our children or grandchildren.

Mary told me she has her grandmother’s diary. It was written in pencil. Her grandmother was born in Sweden and came to America. Her life was not easy. Mary will hold on to these words.

My wife’s dad kept a diary, also written in pencil, while serving aboard a warship during World War II. This diary will be passed on.

An increased number of people are keeping journals through the pandemic. These words will reflect our emotions during this time and all the challenges it has presented.

The decision will need to be made at some point — to erase the words forever or keep the sentiments that you recorded.

What will your decision be?
Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

