Travel brings a construction boom in 1935

A night of rest and gas for your car were the promise along Seventh Avenue Southeast.

A.M. Ackerman constructed this Sinclair filling station on the corner of U.S. Highway 14 and Seventh Avenue Southeast for $1,000 in 1935.
By Lee Hilgendorf
September 06, 2022 08:00 AM
In the spring of 1935, with the beginning of the tourist season, the construction of tourist cabins and filling stations was in full swing. Reports received by Rochester building inspector Alvin E. Benike showed permits issued for 11 cabins in Rochester and another 15 being planned for outside the city’s limits. There were also at least 10 new filling stations in the works.

One of the recipients of those permits was A.M. Ackerman. Ackerman owned three lots along Seventh Avenue Southeast on the north side of 12th Street, Rochester’s new Beltline. His plan called for the construction of seven cabins at a total cost of approximately $800. There was also a $1,000 permit for a new filling station to be built on the corner lot.

By early summer Ackerman’s Redwood Cabins tourist camp was ready to provide relief to weary travelers and Sinclair gasoline for their cars.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
