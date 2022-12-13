Trip to Europe cannot stop famed Rochester golfer

Evelyn Boothby shows her championship form in this photograph from the years she reigned as Minnesota state champion. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

When Gertrude Boothby, of Rochester, decided to accompany her family to Europe in the summer of 1926, it was big news.

That’s because the trip would eliminate any chance for Boothby, a junior in college, to defend her title that year as the Minnesota state women’s golf champion.

“The tournament takes place the first part of August, when it would be impossible for us to arrange our trip so that Gertrude could enter,” the golfer’s mother, Grace Boothby, told the Post-Bulletin.

Boothby had won the 1925 state championship after finishing as runner-up in 1924. But when Boothby, her parents and her sister sailed on July 10 1926, for France, she willingly gave up any chance to defend her title — until the next year, that is. Boothby said she had every intention of returning to the state tournament in 1927.

Meanwhile, she would keep in championship form by playing some of the famous courses in Europe. She told the Post-Bulletin that friends had asked her to save them scorecards from European courses as souvenirs.

Indeed, when Boothby returned from Europe on Sept. 10, her luggage contained scorecards from the historic St. Andrews course in Scotland, where she scored 83 on her first round. The next day, she slipped to 94.

“I got in some enormous traps,” Boothby said of the second round. “My hands were blistered from sledging in the sand.” Still, she couldn’t help but admire the course layout. “The traps are in no definite places and the whole is surrounded with sand dunes and heather,” she said.

Also in Great Britain, Boothby played at Gleneagles, where she scored 96 on the King’s course and 85 on the shorter Queen’s course. At St. Annes, where Bobby Jones had recently won the British open, Boothby battled a strong gale to score 92.

All of this was heady stuff for someone who had refined her game at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Gertrude, who was born in Boston, had moved to Rochester as a child when her father, Dr. Walter Boothby, joined the staff of Mayo Clinic. She took up golf and won her first Minnesota amateur title when she was 17.

Gertrude attended Rochester High School and Milwaukee Downer College.

After winning the state title again in 1927, Boothby moved to England in 1928 to study veterinary science at Newnham College, Cambridge.

It wasn’t all cap and gown, though. “Each Sunday since she has been in Cambridge she has made an all-day expedition to some famous nearby course,” the Post-Bulletin reported that November.

“As a research student, my time is more or less my own,” Boothby said in explaining her weekend golf outings.

When Boothby eventually returned to Rochester, she married attorney Hayes Dansingburg on Nov. 11, 1930, and she continued to win state golfing titles. In fact, she was the state amateur champion three years in a row, 1939, 1940 and 1941, at which point she retired from competition to raise her family.

Hayes Dansingburg died in 1945, and in 1951, Gertrude married Louis A. Schulze of Rochester. She owned and operated the Thrift Shop in Rochester for 18 years, and then in 1966 moved to Arizona. She died of a heart ailment in 1974.

In belated recognition of a golfer who had dominated the state championship for 15 years, Gertrude was posthumously inducted into the Minnesota PGA Hall of Fame in 1990.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.