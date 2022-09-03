Two wheels brings a bit of trepidation once we hit the open alleyway

I couldn’t blame him for asking; riding in circles in the driveway must get pretty boring after about 700 miles. And I’d run out of reasons to say “no”; it wasn’t going to rain, there wouldn’t be any traffic, I didn’t hear any dogs barking and I wouldn’t regret the bike seat until tomorrow.

“Okay,” I said, reminding myself that parenting is not for the faint of heart, “let’s go around the block ...”

The little red bicycle was a birthday present, and a midwinter birthday meant Steven’s first rides were limited to a course we’d laid out through the kitchen and the living room. We’d removed anything breakable and, as a precaution, put the safety gate back at the top of the basement stairs. By the time spring arrived my shins, the couch and the refrigerator door were glad to see the bike move outside.

The gravel road that runs in front of the house wasn’t conducive to bike riding, so outdoor rides were confined to the driveway. But the scenery was new, the sunshine felt nice and the kitchen table didn’t jump out unexpectedly. And Steven was excited about the new setting.

For a while.

After a couple of weeks I hesitantly agreed to take the training wheels off the bike and hovered over his first wobbly driveway circles until they made me dizzy.

“Dad, this is BORING!” Steven complained after two weeks of two-wheel riding. “Can we take the bikes into town and ride on the street?”

Into town?! Where there are cars and stop signs and potholes? The thought made my skin crawl.

“You’ve been riding in a clockwise circle, like this,” I said, twirling my finger in the proper direction and hoping to distracting him from the idea of going for a real ride. “Try going like this,” and I reversed the circle.

After 10 minutes he announced that riding in the driveway was now boring in a different direction.

Figure Eight? Nope. Boring in multiple directions.

He laid the bike in the grass and went into the house to watch TV on what might have been the perfect summer day in Minnesota.

For five days the bike went unused. I moved it off the grass so I could mow the lawn, and twice rolled it into the garage to get it out of the rain.

On the sixth day I had a reluctant change-of-heart.

“Hey, Steven,” I said. He didn’t look away from the TV, where the Power Rangers were battling a bad guy named Ivan Ooze. “Let’s take the bikes into town and go for a ride.”

The blue Power Ranger said “You ooze, you lose!”, but Steven was no longer watching.

“Really?” The enthusiasm he put into that one word told me I’d made the right decision.

“Yeah,” I said. “I’ve got the perfect place …”

We shoe-horned Steven’s little red Schwinn and the unclaimed 10-speed I’d bought at a police auction into the car trunk and drove into a quiet neighborhood with some quirky dead-end streets and very little Sunday afternoon traffic. I untangled the bikes and pulled them out of the trunk.

Part of me was hoping the sound of barking dogs would give me an excuse to load up the bikes and drive back home. Everything was quiet.

“Okay,” I said, “let’s go around the block ...”

For an hour we rode down tree-lined streets and past a summer-quiet school building. We stopped at a neighborhood playground to use the swings before circling back to the car.

“That was a lot of fun,” Steven said, taking off his helmet. “Thanks, Dad.”

“We’ll do it again next weekend,“ I said. “Should we go get some ice cream?” I didn’t have to ask twice.

We spent a lot of time in that neighborhood that summer. And 10 years after that first bike ride we returned on another quiet Sunday afternoon. This time, Steven had a brand new driver’s permit in his wallet, and I’d handed over the car keys with a mixture of reluctance and pride.

After an hour of navigating traffic, stop signs, potholes and wobbly little kids on bicycles, we went for ice cream.

And I let him drive.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.