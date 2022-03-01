Vaccination brought 1925 small pox outbreak to an end

Notices such as this were placed on homes where highly spreadable diseases, including small pox, were present. Contributed

In the middle of one of the worst smallpox outbreaks in Minnesota history, the head of the Rochester Health Department said he would not force people to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

“We have not felt it necessary to use compulsory measures,” Dr. D. Cameron Lochead, city health officer, wrote in the Daily Post and Record in early February 1925.

He didn’t have to put such measures in place largely because practically the entire city had already been vaccinated voluntarily.

In fact, in a city that had a population of 13,722 in 1920, Lochead was able to report that 18,010 people had been vaccinated. In just three months, since November 1924, Mayo Clinic had vaccinated 10,000 people, which obviously included Mayo patients traveling here from elsewhere. Meanwhile, the city health office had vaccinated at least another 7,000, including in public schools.

Clearly, in 1925, there was no such thing as vaccination hesitation in Rochester.

“It is eloquent testimony to the good sense and foresight of the people of Rochester, as evidence of their average high intelligence,” Lochead wrote.

When the efficacy of the smallpox vaccine was explained, people lined up to get it.

“A vaccine would prevent an epidemic with its resulting loss of life, huge expenditure of money, and dislocation of business generally,” Lochead said.

For several years, smallpox had been all but dormant in Minnesota. The most recent outbreak, in 1881-82 claimed 96 lives. Since then, smallpox had killed an average of 16 people annually in the state.

But the outbreak that began in early 1924 in Duluth was much more dangerous. By that summer, it had reached the Twin Cities. When colder weather arrived in the fall, infections spread rapidly and the death toll started climbing.

Smallpox took the lives of 66 Minnesotans in November 1924, 149 in December 1924, and 88 in January 1925.

At that point, a massive and successful vaccination effort was underway. Authorities were able to report that by mid-December, 210,000 people had been vaccinated in St. Paul and 350,000 were vaccinated in Minneapolis.

Even in Rochester, though, Lochead saw a need for vigilance. Vaccination rates in Olmsted County were not as high as in the city. And since many county residents worked in the city, those who were unvaccinated posed a threat to the community’s health.

“The security of one depends on the conditions of the other,” Locheed wrote of the city and county, “so we are concerned about the extent of vaccinations among the rural population.”

To encourage more vaccinations, Lochead put public pressure on employers.

“It does seem shortsighted that otherwise farseeing businessmen are taking the chance of having smallpox into their institution or place of business by having unvaccinated people around,” he wrote in the newspaper.

He noted that the seven deaths in Rochester to that point had been among people who were either unvaccinated or had been vaccinated decades earlier.

By late February, Lochead was able to deliver an upbeat report to the community. Because of increasing vaccination rates county-wide, he said, “We can feel quite secure from an extensive epidemic of smallpox in Rochester and Olmsted County.”

Statewide, the 1924-25 smallpox epidemic killed 500 people. It was the last major outbreak of smallpox in the state.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.