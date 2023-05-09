Vegas to Rochester: Tim Parkin steps into the role of media liaison for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

ROCHESTER — Following the promotion of James Schueller to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, Capt. Tim Parkin has stepped into the role of media liaison for the Sheriff's Office.

The role makes Parkin the main contact for media organizations looking for information regarding the Sheriff's Office, which includes answering questions about incidents in the county and morning media briefings during the work week.

The Post Bulletin asked him about his background and how he will approach the job. While his main job title is Investigative Services Captain-Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, his route to his current job took him from Sin City to a masters degree in business administration before eventually finding his way home to Rochester.

How did you get into law enforcement?

Growing up, I was not sure what to pursue as a career. Then, as a teenager, a family friend in law enforcement asked me if I would like to go on a ride-along with him. Law enforcement’s work and what I saw on a ride-along intrigued me. Family members encouraged me to learn more about law enforcement after seeing that I was interested and to find out the requirements to work in this field. Around the same time, a friend started as a police officer in Las Vegas. Over the years, he would tell me about the excitement he was part of and what it was like living in a larger city. I was hooked.

I obtained a degree in law enforcement and applied to Las Vegas. This was an opportunity to work with my friend and see another part of the country. To my surprise, I was immediately offered a job in Las Vegas, fulfilling the first of my career goals. I told myself I would work there for a few years to see something new and gain experience in the field. My ultimate goal was to eventually return to the Rochester area and work in law enforcement in the community I grew up in. Later, I applied with and was hired by Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Which agencies have you worked for, and what was your position while at them?

Las Vegas (NV) Metropolitan Police Department-police officer and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, serving in the roles of deputy sheriff, detective, sergeant, and captain.

How will you approach your new role as the media contact for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office?

Collaboratively with our media partners, sharing what information I can. I believe knowledge is power. Letting our community know the details and facts that can be shared about recent and upcoming events builds trust and strengthens relationships. Sharing access to the goals and initiatives the Sheriff’s Office prioritizes is essential. The community should understand the goals, objectives, and limitations of staff work within the sheriff’s office. We want to work with the community.

What’s your favorite part about working for the Sheriff’s Office?

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is one of the larger sheriff’s offices in the region. As such, there is tremendous room for growth ranging from traffic enforcement to investigative, emergency management, and various levels of leadership opportunity. This has allowed me to grow as a person and a law enforcement professional. In addition, I have had the chance to work in several of these areas, which creates a new and exciting work environment. For example, I worked for several years in the investigations division, which was exciting. Most recently, my time in leadership roles has allowed me to apply my leadership training.

I am also from the Rochester area originally. The opportunity to work and serve my home community has also been a favorite part of working here.

What do you enjoy doing on your off time?

When not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. We like to travel and be outdoors. I also like playing golf, skiing, long-distance running, and just about anything, as long as the weather is nice.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .