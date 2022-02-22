Views on marriage have changed, but the commitment is the same

I have a photo of my grandparents celebrating their 50th anniversary. In 1971, they celebrated it with a cake at my aunt and uncle’s farmhouse in Kansas. My grandparents would have 10 more years together.

I’ve always been amazed by the remarkable stories of 50-, 60- and 70-year marriages.

If you have family members in those categories, by all means, get them to tell those tales of their journey, in particular, early in their vows. My guess is you will hear laughter from some who are wondering how in the world they made it work.

I recall the summer and fall of 1975. My soon-to-be wife and I attended several weddings of friends where were about the same age as us. These couples were high school friends or college buddies. It was an extraordinary period in our life.

At that time, marriage seemed like the next proper step to take. We had a plan. Goal 1: Finish college. Goal 2: Get a job. Goal 3: Find a place to live. Goal 4: Get married.

It’s hard to believe we had the sense to pull all that off. Heading back to mom and dad’s place for a room for two was not an option.

The average age of first marriages in 1975 was 20.8 years for brides and 22.7 for grooms. We tied the knot in September 1975 and were right on the money as my wife was 21 and I was 22.

I remember those first couple of years of matrimony as pure fun. We seemed to always be the youngest at all the gatherings we attended. We were having a ball getting our adult lives going.

I recently read the article “Too Risky to Wed in Your 20s? Not If You Avoid Cohabiting First” by Brad Wilcox and Lyman Stone. The median age now for a first marriage is 29 for a woman and 30 for a man. Quite the change from 21 and 22.

Many points were made in the story, but individuals now wait longer.

Two of the reasons for waiting are to ensure they make a good choice and have the maturity to handle a relationship.

Well, maturity, in my opinion, can be over-rated. My grandkids might second that opinion about my failure to reach full maturity.

An interesting point in the article is that research shows that marrying without having lived together first makes for some of the lowest divorce rates.

I realize that marriage, to quite a few, is no longer a big deal. It’s less important in our society or to people who cohabitate. Many see no purpose in tying the knot.

As boomers, we are now witnessing the relationships our grandkids and great-grandkids have. Before we open our mouths and say something we might regret, we need to remind ourselves, “Not our monkeys, not our circus.”

I have no idea if marriage will continue to decline or if the ceremonies will evolve in different ways. Heck, people may start marrying Alexa or Chevy’s popular Walter the cat. I don’t know.

All boomers can do is model by example what a relationship is and, for those of us who are married, what that means. That we are all in.

There’s a great song out right now called “Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson. It's all about not putting off things you need to do, in particular with those you love.

In other words, don’t wait too long.

I’m glad I didn’t.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .