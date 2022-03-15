SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Volunteers and objectors greeted nation's first peacetime draft

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Selective Training and Service Act. on Sept. 16, 1940.
By Thomas Weber / For the Post Bulletin
March 15, 2022 12:00 PM
There were loud and prominent voices urging the United States to keep out of another European war.

But that didn’t prevent young men from registering in 1940 for the first peacetime military draft in the nation’s history. In fact, 5,225 men in Olmsted County complied with the Selective Service Act on Oct. 16, 1940, the first day of registration. The 3,275 men who registered in Rochester included 81 hospital patients and 300 transients.

Among the latter group, as reported by the Post Bulletin, were Dr. Howard E. Dorton, a Mayo Foundation fellow from Ashland, Ky., and Roy Ketola, a teacher from Marquette, Mich., who was visiting the city. For men confined to the hospital or their homes by illness, registrars were dispatched to collect their signed Selective Service registration cards.

The act had been passed by Congress as headlines told of a widening conflict in Europe. The war had begun in September 1939. By the autumn of 1940, the British army, having been routed by the German blitzkrieg across Belgium and northern France, had been miraculously evacuated from the continent at Dunkirk.

The heroics of the Royal Air Force during the subsequent Battle of Britain had managed to stave off a planned German invasion. Now, though, London and other British cities were enduring nightly bombing raids, and merchant ships were being sunk by German submarines.

It seemed only a matter of time before America would find itself involved. As a result, plans were made to beef up the nation’s small standing army through the draft.

Men ages 21 to 35 would be registered on Oct. 16, draft numbers would be drawn on Oct. 29, and the first inductions would take place in mid-November.

President Franklin Roosevelt urged employers to give men time off from work on registration day, which was a Wednesday. In Rochester, registration was open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and men were to report to their precinct voting station to register.

Despite the overall compliance, there were holdouts, including a Methodist minister in rural Mower County who told his local draft board that “as a Christian, I can take no part in war or preparation for war.”

Nationwide, there were eventually 70,000 conscientious objectors, most of them citing religious reasons. The government assigned nearly half of them to non-combat military duties, while 12,000 were directed to alternative service, including hospital duty.

Each registrant was assigned a number at random. On Oct. 29, numbers were drawn in a lottery in Washington D.C. to establish the order in which men would be called to service. The first number pulled from the large glass jar was 158. Locally, that number belonged to Robert J. LaCrosse, 22, a bus boy at the Diet Kitchen in Rochester.

“Everyone knows his number will be called sooner or later, but no one expects his to be first,” LaCrosse told the Post-Bulletin. “I”m perfectly willing to go,” he said.

And he apparently wasted no time. By January 1941, LaCrosse was a private with the 216th Coast Artillery unit, according to records at the History Center of Olmsted County.

In such a way, America prepared itself for the war that, while on the far side of the world, was looming just over the horizon.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

