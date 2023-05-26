99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Want to be a Post Bulletin columnist? Here's your opportunity

The program will involve adults through the summer and teens starting in the fall.

You can apply to become a Post Bulletin columnist.
By Staff reports
Today at 6:30 AM

ROCHESTER — The Post Bulletin is accepting applications from high school students and adults who are interested in having an experience writing columns for the newspaper.

The long-standing teen columnist program starts in September and runs for the duration of the school year. All high school students in southeastern Minnesota are eligible to be considered.

Adults who wish to participate can apply for a summer position as a community columnist. The program has involved about 20 adults over the past two summers and will return again this year. It also is open to participants from across southeastern Minnesota.

The general application process is the same for teens and adults: Please send a cover letter telling us your interest in being a columnist and why you should be selected. Also include two to three writing samples.

Be sure your application includes your name, city of residence, email address and phone number. Students, please include your year in high school, which high school you attend, and your age.

Columnists write 400- to 600-word personal essays or columns that are published every Tuesday in the Post Bulletin's Life section and online at PostBulletin.com. Typically 10 teens are selected for the program. Two columns are scheduled to run each week.

The deadline for teens to apply is July 31.

For adults, the deadline is much sooner — June 9.

Send applications to Post Bulletin Editor Jeff Pieters. Email is preferred: jpieters@postbulletin.com . The postal address is 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester MN 55902.

If you have questions, call Jeff at 507-285-7748.

