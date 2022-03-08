War on crime delivered results ... or did it?

When Rochester police officers entered the Elite Cafe on April 8, 1925, proprietor Herbert Horton was either clumsy or fast-thinking.

As police confronted him, Horton managed to knock over a pitcher that police believed contained bootleg alcohol. One officer was able to right the pitcher before all of the liquid had spilled out. Horton was arrested and charged with selling illegal booze.

The raid was the first step in new Rochester Mayor John T. Lemmon’s promised war on crime in the Queen City. In particular, Lemmon wanted to go after purveyors of bootleg liquor. Since the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution had been ratified in 1919, the sale of “intoxicating liquor” had been illegal.

By 1925, with bootleggers having conceived numerous ways to violate the law and evade consequences, Lemmon was among many politicians who were fed up. Lemmon, a Rochester City Council member, had run for mayor that year on an anti-crime platform.

“There are some soft-drink parlors in the city that have no business being in operation,” Lemmon declared in his inaugural address. “If I get the goods on them,” he said, the city would revoke their licenses. Furthermore, he wanted a city ordinance that would put convicted gamblers and bootleggers to work on city streets or at the municipal gravel pit, rather than in jail. “If they know they have to go to work, they wouldn’t be so quick to break the law,” he said.

The raid on the Elite Cafe was the “the opening gun” in Lemmon’s crusade, according to the Post-Bulletin.

When Horton came to trial a week later, he was armed with a creative alibi. The alcohol seized by the police, he told the court, was actually rubbing alcohol to be applied to the stump of one of his legs, which had been amputated 12 years prior. He was able to produce the original prescription and bottle of rubbing alcohol. Horton also testified that he had accidentally tipped over the pitcher in the confusion of the moment when officers entered his place unannounced.

Nevertheless, Horton was found guilty. He posted bail of $500, and promised an appeal.

Despite the conviction, the case indicated how difficult Lemmon’s war on bootleg liquor would be. Five days after the trial, police raided Horton’s Elite Cafe again, but found no liquor. That same day, they raided the Manhattan Cafe on South Broadway but again came up empty-handed.

The lack of arrests was taken as evidence by the Post Bulletin that Lemmon’s crusade “has resulted, it is unofficially stated, in the decision of certain leaders of local rum runners to leave the city permanently.”

Maybe, maybe not. That same week, Rochester police made a raid on a building in the 300 block of South Broadway where a bootleg operation was suspected of being underway. As police climbed the stairs they noticed an eye observing them from a hole drilled in a door.

“When they entered the room unchallenged,” the Post-Bulletin reported, “they found five or six men lounging on chairs and a sofa, to all appearances spending a quiet evening together. Search of the room revealed no liquor.”

Police guessed the illegal booze — if it existed — had been hastily dumped down a sink or sewer.

And so the cat-and-mouse game continued, until Prohibition was repealed in 1933.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.