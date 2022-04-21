SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

What are HEAT patrols?

The new HEAT patrols focus on traffic safety while also providing an increased law enforcement presence in areas with public safety concerns.

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
By Sgt. Troy Christianson
April 21, 2022 08:41 AM
Share

Question: I have heard some talk about HEAT patrols that the State Patrol is participating in. I see your speed numbers on Twitter. Can you explain what this is?

Answer: HEAT stands for Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT). Motorists will see a significant State Patrol presence on freeways around the state through August as troopers focus on excessive speed enforcement and criminal activity. The patrols begin in the Twin Cities metro area and have continued in greater Minnesota.

In addition to troopers on the freeway, the State Patrol will increase its aviation support during the HEAT patrols to ensure that a driver attempting to flee from a traffic stop will be located and held accountable.

“The first HEAT patrols last month were successful in stopping speeding drivers and, with the help of our aviation resources, we were able to catch people who chose to flee police. We will continue this effort around the state through the summer,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “In addition to State Patrol troopers, we hope to have local agencies working with us to increase the presence of law enforcement on Minnesota highways and freeways.”

The new HEAT patrols will also focus on traffic safety while also providing an increased law enforcement presence in areas with public safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HEAT patrols are one way the State Patrol is expanding its efforts to support local law enforcement agencies as they address crime in their communities.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

Also Read
Comics and games are back!
News
Comics and Games are back!
Extra! Extra! You valued the comics and games features on our websites and let us know you missed them. We heard your feedback and are happy to announce our comics and games sections are back!
April 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid
Tim Nela
Exclusive
Rochester in Color
'If you have a vision, you can achieve it in this city'
Get to Know… Tim Nela
April 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 21, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Dr. Lonise Bias to speak in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Judge declares that women make good jurors
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ramadan Iftar
Community
Photos: A traditional Ramadan Iftar, or fast-breaking meal and community discussion
An iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during Ramadan, was held with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. “The purpose of the event is to build solidarity among community bridges, where we integrate with each other and build a community that is welcoming for all of us,” Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition said.
April 19, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07380.jpg
Community
Linnea Lindell: Ice skating became more than a narrow connection
“Keep your heads turned and chins up, ladies!”
April 19, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Linnea Lindell