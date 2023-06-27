The free, five-bands-in-six-weeks Down By The Riverside concert series starts in a few weeks. And while you should check out all of the shows, we know some of you only have time for one or two. So we've created this handy multiple choice questionnaire to help you pick which one.

It’s like one of those Choose Your Own Adventure books, especially if there is a Choose Your Own Adventure book that asks whether you and two of your friends will be wearing nearly identical super-reflective silver mini dresses and dancing in unison (see below).

It's our annual What Down By The Riverside Band Are You? quiz.

Question #1: Are you ready to ROCK?

a. Yes! Especially if by “ROCK” you mean to “pop punk” or “psychedelic rock”

b. Sort of. Especially if that includes “American country/blues” or “up-and-coming country” or “MTV R&B/pop”!

(If you answered a, go to Question #2. If b, skip to Question #3.)

Question #2: Are you ready to play air guitar? And scream along to the lyrics?

a. Oh, yeah!

b. Not really. Sort of, I guess.

(If you answered a, go to Question #3. If b, skip to Question #4.)

Question #3: Are you ready to dance? Dance hard?

a. Oh, yeah!

b. Not really. Sort of, I guess.

(If you answered a, skip to Question #4. If b, go to Question #5.)

Question #4: When you are "dancing hard," what what will you be wearing?

a. What do I care? My nose ring. And my eyebrow ring. And some ironically punk T-shirt, like with Linda Ronstadt on it.

b. My striped bell-bottom pants and a vest over a wide-collared shirt. Maybe a 1970s ascot.

(If you answered a, go to BAND #1, below. If b, go to BAND #4, below.)

Question #5: When you are "sort of" dancing, what will you be thinking about?

a. The fact that I finally found a reason to wear my super-reflective silver mini dress!

b. I want to think about my cowboy hat. And listening to personal lyrics.

c. I like thinking about personal stories. And how guitar fingerpicking makes me feel.

(If you answered a, go to Question #6. If b, go to BAND #3 below. If c, go to BAND #2 below.)

Question #6: Will two of your friends be wearing nearly identical super-reflective silver mini dresses and dancing in unison with you?

a. Oh, yeah! Our mini dresses will be similar enough to know we're together, but also personalized to each of us. And our dance moves will clearly be rehearsed.

b. No. I'll probably be by myself.

(We were just curious. Whatever you answered, skip to BAND #5.)

THE BANDS

BAND #1: You should see … Eve 6 (July 19)

The style: “SoCal pop-punk band who scored one of the biggest modern rock hits of the 1990s with ‘Inside Out.’” (Everyone calls it the “heart in a blender” song.)

The songs: “Here’s To The Night”; “Promise”; “Inside Out.”

Opener: Winterstate

BAND #2: You should see … Charlie Parr (July 16)

The style: American country blues marked by “incredible fingerpicking on his 12-string baritone resonator, guitar, and banjo.”

The songs: “1922 Blues”; “Ain’t Dead Yet”; and awesome covers of “Rocky Raccoon” and “Casey Jones.”

Opener: The Walking Beat

BAND #3: You should see … Avery Anna (July 23)

The style: A "young and talented country singer/songwriter with music everyone needs to listen to.”

The songs: “I Love You More”; “Self Love”; a cool cover of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”; “Narcissist.”

Opener: Maygen and The Birdwatcher

BAND #4: You should see … Vanilla Fudge (July 30)

The style: Killer heavy covers of 70s pop hits.

The songs: “Break On Through” (by The Doors); “People Get Ready” (by The Impressions); “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” (by the Supremes).

Opener: Jimmi&The Band of Souls

BAND #5: You should see ... En Vogue (August 6)

The style: The style of, well, En Vogue. Because you will definitely know it when you hear it.

The songs: “Hold On”; “Whatta Man”; and, oh, “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).”

Opening act: FènixDion

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.