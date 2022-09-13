SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
When Broadway looked like an old movie set

The charm of the first block of South Broadway has disappeared over the years.

The east side on the first block of South Broadway in the mid-1930s was warm and inviting.
By Lee Hilgendorf
September 13, 2022 08:00 AM
Today’s downtown Rochester is becoming home to more and more glass, steel and stone high-rise buildings filled with hotels, offices and upscale restaurants.

There was a time, however, when the old town’s streets looked a little less sterile and more like a movie set. Take the first block of South Broadway in the 1930s, for example. One could almost hear the slap of the screen door on the Princess Café or the hum of the hair dryer rising up the sidewalk stairs of Your Beauty Shop.

The smell of stale beer from the Hub would be replaced by the aroma of Greek-family cooking at Capitol Eat Shop, and the Kentucky Liquor Store was conveniently located next door to J.C. Penney. All of this and curbside parking too.

At night, under the buzzing of the neon signs, one could almost make out Johnny Hooker and Henry Gondorff brushing their noses, looking for another sting.

Today, the same block on the east side of South Broadway is cold and stark.
"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
