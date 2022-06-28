The Fourth of July is less than a week away and several communities throughout the region have plenty of festivities planned for the summer's biggest holiday.

But when the sun goes down, arguably the most anticipated event of night lights up the sky as fireworks shows cap off the holiday. With that in mind, here is a list of where to find Fourth of July firework shows in Southeast Minnesota.

Are we missing any firework shows on our list? If so, email Erich Fisher at efisher@postbulletin.com .

Rochester

When: Monday at 10 p.m.

Where: Soldier's Field Park.

Stewartville

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Bear Cave Park.

Harmony

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: North Park.

Cannon Falls

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Cannon Valley Fairgrounds.

Austin

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Bandshell Park.

Blooming Prairie

When: Monday at 10 p.m.

Where: Victory Field Park.

Wanamingo

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Riverside Park.

Lake City

When: Monday at approximately 10 p.m.

Where: At City Point.

Red Wing

When: Monday at 10 p.m. along the Mississippi River.

Where: Viewing areas suggested at local parks, atop a bluff or downtown.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

When: Sunday, July 3, at dusk.

Where: Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

Deer Creek Speedway

When: Saturday, July 2, at dusk.

Where: 25262 US 63, Spring Valley.

St. Charles

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: St. Charles High School Ballfield.

