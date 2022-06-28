SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Where to find Fourth of July firework shows in Southeast Minnesota

With the Fourth of July nearly upon us, here are the area firework shows in our region.

070421-ROCHESTER-4TH-FEST-01042.jpg
Fireworks are seen over Soldiers Memorial Field as part of 4th Fest Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 28, 2022 01:30 PM
The Fourth of July is less than a week away and several communities throughout the region have plenty of festivities planned for the summer's biggest holiday.

But when the sun goes down, arguably the most anticipated event of night lights up the sky as fireworks shows cap off the holiday. With that in mind, here is a list of where to find Fourth of July firework shows in Southeast Minnesota.

Are we missing any firework shows on our list? If so, email Erich Fisher at efisher@postbulletin.com .

Rochester

When: Monday at 10 p.m.

Where: Soldier's Field Park.

Click here for more information.

Stewartville

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Bear Cave Park.

Click here for more information.

Harmony

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: North Park.

Click here for more information.

Cannon Falls

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Cannon Valley Fairgrounds.

Click here for more information.

Austin

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Bandshell Park.

Click here for more information.

Blooming Prairie

When: Monday at 10 p.m.

Where: Victory Field Park.

Click here for more information.

Wanamingo

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: Riverside Park.

Click here for more information.

Lake City

When: Monday at approximately 10 p.m.

Where: At City Point.

Click here for more information.

Red Wing

When: Monday at 10 p.m. along the Mississippi River.

Where: Viewing areas suggested at local parks, atop a bluff or downtown.

Click here for more information.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

When: Sunday, July 3, at dusk.

Where: Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

Click here for more information.

Deer Creek Speedway

When: Saturday, July 2, at dusk.

Where: 25262 US 63, Spring Valley.

Click here for more information.

St. Charles

When: Monday at dusk.

Where: St. Charles High School Ballfield.

Click here for more information.

Related Topics: EVENTS
