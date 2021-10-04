Where to find pumpkin patches in Southest Minnesota

While the weather may make it not seem like it, the fall season is officially upon us as we enter the first full week of October.

With the new season comes seasonal traditions, one of those being families and friends coming together with a red wagon to pick out the best-looking pumpkins they can find.

So, with that in mind, here are the best spots in Southeast Minnesota to find yourself a pumpkin patch.

1. Willow's Keep Farm

It’s opening weekend at Willow’s Keep Farm, which adds a handful of new attractions this year to Fright at the Farm, including a new haunted cannabis maze, a canna-bus and Barn of Nightmares. Like it dark and extra-scary? Stop by any Friday night now through Nov. 2 for a lights-out maze experience starting at 10 p.m. It sounds like a real scream. Check the website for details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The well-known hemp farm in Zumbrota turns itself into one of the spookiest farms in the region once October arrives.

When you're not going through the haunted house or the corn maze, you can grab your future Jack-O-Lantern in their pumpkin patch.

Where: 47385 Highway 52 Blvd., Zumbrota, MN 55992

When: Opening night is Oct. 9.

More information

2. Northwoods Orchard

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Kirckoff, 2, selects a pumpkin at Northwoods Orchard near Douglas Sunday, Oct, 18, 2020. (John Molseed/jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

Northwoods Orcharch is your classic orchard that has everything you need for this fall season, whether that be picking apples and pumpkins, getting lost in a corn maze, wagon rides and interacting with the farm animals.

Where: 8018 75th Ave. Northwest, Oronoco, MN 55960

When: Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information

3. Sekapp Orchard

ADVERTISEMENT

Evelyn Andarn, of Rochester, peruses a pumpkin patch at Sekapp Orchard Sunday, Oct, 18, 2020. She said buying a pumpkin at an orchard is more fun than buying one at a grocery store and will likely find one more fresh at the orchard as well. (John Molseed/jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

Similar to Northwoods, Sekapp Orchard gives you the taste of fall you're looking for when you go. Apples, pumpkins, gourds, sweet corn, you pick it, literally.

Kids can also enjoy the play-land Sekapp has to offer along with wagon rides.

Where: 3415 Collegeview Road East, Rochester, MN 55904

When: Open all week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information

4. Tiegen's Pumpkin Patch

Byron's residential pumpkin patch has a lot more to offer besides your favorite orange gourd. Tiegen's also offers up all your outdoor fall decorations, including corn shocks, Indian corn, straw bales, mums and more.

Where: 3337 County Road 3 Southwest, Byron, MN 55920

When: Open all week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information

5. Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch that happened by accident in 1988 has now become a staple in Austin once the season arrives.

According to their website, the pumpkin patch originated in order to try and clear out the weeds that had taken over the feedlot. The pumpkins sprouted in full but the weeds didn't vanquish. Soon the pumpkins were being delivered to stores in the area and families were coming to pick them.

Where: 90537 273rd St., Austin, MN 55912

When: Open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.

More information

6. Afton Apple Orchard

Afton Apple Orchard has over 250 acres filled with different fruits and vegetables waiting to be picked this season, and yes, this includes pumpkins.

Visitors can also enjoy a 15-acre corn maze, hayrides and a petting farm.

Where: 14421 90th St. South, Hastings, MN 55033

When: Open all week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information

7. Red Barn Learning Farm

Fall decorations are seen on opening day, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Scanlan's Red Barn Learning Farm near Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Family fun on the farm is what's advertised and many customers walk away with just that at Red Barn Learning Farm in Hayfield.

The farm isn't short on activities and customers rave about bringing their kids back.

Where: 27251 State Highway 30, Hayfield, MN55940

When: Open on weekends. Saturday's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information

8. Big Springs Farm Pumpkins & Corn Maze LLC

This pumpkin patch located in Lanesboro offers up an 8.5-acre corn maze to go along with the 10+ acres of pumpkins to pick from.

Where: 32060 Furrow Road, Lanesboro, MN 55949

When: Open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information