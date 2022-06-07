Who is buried in Grant's tomb? An American icon

Ulysses S. Grant Contributed photo

The great general was dead.

The death of Ulysses S. Grant on July 23, 1885, was the cause of mourning and memorials across the country and around the world. More than a million people watched his funeral procession on Aug. 8 in New York City, and tributes to Grant arrived from the capitals of Europe and Asia, many of which he had visited a decade earlier on his round-the-world tour.

Rochester, being at that time a town of 5,300 people, did not shirk from providing a memorial service of appropriate proportion.

“Our town had not previously shown the respect that it ought to have done for the memory of Grant by outward sign of mourning,” the Rochester Post said.

Citizens made up for that shortcoming on Aug. 8, the same day as Grant’s funeral was held in New York. Rochester businesses, most of them draped in black bunting, closed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pictures of Grant were seen everywhere.

Grant, despite having served two terms as president, was still universally referred to as “Gen. Grant,” in honor of his victory in the Civil War. For months, the news had come from New York that the general was nearing death from throat cancer as he labored to complete his memoirs. The outpouring of grief upon news of his death elevated Grant to new heights in the hearts of his fellow citizens.

“The death of Gen. Grant is a national bereavement,” the Rochester Record and Union said. The newspaper characterized Grant as “the ‘Old Commander,’ whom, in our secret souls we loved, mayhap as much for his faults and foibles, as for his virtues and martial deeds.”

The Rochester memorial began with a procession, led by the Custer Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, through the business district to Central Park, where lamp posts were adorned with large black plumes. Heavy rain in the morning had threatened the proceedings, but the sun came out in the afternoon. It was estimated that 2,000 to 3,000 people were present to listen to funeral music while speakers lauded the fallen general.

Noting Grant’s humble beginnings, and his early resignation from an Army career, the Rev. W.K. Marshall, pastor of the Methodist Church, said, “God held him in reserve until he was needed.” When other generals failed in the Civil War, Marshall said, “God brought this man to the front.”

Americans saw Grant not as a pompous public figure but as one of them, Marshall said. “The common people everywhere loved him because he believed in their rights,” he said.

Grant, as a general and president, “upheld the rights of the very humblest of the newly enfranchised citizens,” newspaper publisher W.K. Leonard said in his remarks.

It was Grant’s stoic nature that endeared him to the people, Leonard said. “Not as a warrior, not as the chief executive of the nation, but as the plain man.”

The record of Grant’s achievements, said the Rev. Samuel W. Eaton, Universalist minister, will live on “in the fond and tender memories of his grateful and admiring countrymen.”

After the speeches were concluded, the choir and audience sang “America,” and the crowd filtered away from the park to contemplate Leonard’s closing words about the great general: “In his hands, the country was safe.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.