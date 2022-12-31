Who would have thought my life would be of interest?

It almost didn’t happen.

Twice I picked up the phone, prepared to say “Thanks, but no thanks,” but still intrigued by the possibilities. Twice I hung up before anyone answered.

The third time I called I said “Yes.” Kind of.

It was April 2006. I’d just left a long-time job … too young to retire, too old to start over and searching for direction.

And that’s when the Post Bulletin called with a proposal: Would I be interested in writing a weekly human interest column? On the third phone call I waited until someone answered, took a deep breath and said, “I’ll give it a try … I guess. But I’m not sure I’d have enough to write about every week …”

“Just write a couple of pieces for us, see if you like it,” the PB’s editors said. “And we’ll see if we like you.”

It turned out to be one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

But you’ve already guessed where this is going, haven’t you?

On the eve of a New Year, when everything is fresh and full of promise, the Post Bulletin is making plans to continue fine-tuning itself into the best newspaper it can be moving forward.

And after 17 years, this column is no longer part of those plans.

So with this installment … in the vernacular of that former long-time job … “Off The Air” is going off the air.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going to miss it.

But somewhere during the 862 weekly columns that followed that first “see if you like it” experiment, I came to a couple of life-changing realizations: first, the more I wrote, the more long-forgotten people and experiences I began to recall. Writing, it’s been said, begets writing.

But more importantly, I realized that my life had become a reflection of the people who’d touched it, from family and close friends to chance one-time acquaintances whose paths … in some cases … crossed mine for only a matter of minutes. They all played a part in turning me into me and many of them became the centerpieces of the stories I got to share each week in the newspaper:

My third grade teacher, who unwittingly set my career path at an early age by teaching me that few things are as powerful as a story.

A former boss who, with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, burst my oversized 20-year old ego by proving that I wasn’t nearly as good as I thought I was, then had the audacity to die before I could thank him for saying exactly what I needed to hear just when I needed to hear it.

The neighborhood entrepreneur who offered to mow my lawn, then Tom Sawyered me into doing the job myself and paying him for it.

My friend Larry, who taught me that there’s nothing wrong with being a truly terrible golfer as long as you’re enjoying yourself.

My mom, who showed more strength and courage than I thought was humanly possible the morning she learned she had only days to live.

If anything I’ve written has brought a smile to your face or a tear to your eye, caused you to dust off a long-unused photo album or pick up the phone and call a special person in your life “just because,” this column has done everything I hoped it would and more.

For that, I say “Thank You.”

And don’t forget to hold tightly to your stories and memories. They make us who we are.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.