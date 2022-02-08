SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Why are bridges more dangerous in the winter?

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
By Sgt. Troy Christianson
February 08, 2022 10:18 AM
Question: I heard you talk about bridge decks freezing up on the radio, can you please write about it?

Answer: An icy bridge's most dangerous threat is their element of surprise - they catch drivers off guard. Even though the main roadway may appear relatively safe, bridges, overpasses and exit and entrance ramps can be icy. Drivers traveling on a clear, dry day may not realize that wind under bridges can quickly turn a thin layer of water or snow to ice. That’s because a bridge is exposed to air on all of its surfaces - on top, underneath and on its sides. This causes it to lose heat more quickly than a normal road surface that only has a top surface exposed to air.

  • Approach bridges, overpasses and ramps with caution.
  • Take your foot off the accelerator to gradually slow down. Never slam on your brakes.
  • Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you.
  • Keep both hands on the steering wheel, eyes on the road, stay alert – and remember that your seat belt is your best defense in case of a crash.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention, and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

