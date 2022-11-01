SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Why buy new when a recap will do?

When new tires were in short supply due to World War II, a Rochester business had a work-around for wheels in need.

2021 4.jpg
When new tires were in short supply during World War II, shops like Rochester Recapping Service could restore new tread to your smooth tires without rationing coupons.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
November 01, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In early 1942, hoping to save wear on tires, the U.S. government called for the rationing of gasoline. Rubber was vital to the war effort, and supply had been cutoff. If one didn’t drive, tires would last longer.

By the summer of 1944, the restrictions on gasoline and the development of synthetic rubber led Lucas Green, who had operated the Big Four Oil Co. bulk petroleum distributorship, to reinvest his money in Rochester Recapping Service located at 1615 Second Street SW.

All of the vulcanizing and recapping services were done under the supervision of Sylvester Boelter. Syl, as he was known, had been a service station operator and had experience in the tire business. He had been trained at the U.S. Rubber Co. recapping school in Detroit, Michigan.

The rayon materials made tire repairs stronger and lighter, and the company’s precision buffer assured a round tire.

No flat spots.

P1040040.JPG
Today the area of 1615 Second Street SW in occupied by a Holiday Inn.
Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

