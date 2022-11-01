Why buy new when a recap will do?

In early 1942, hoping to save wear on tires, the U.S. government called for the rationing of gasoline. Rubber was vital to the war effort, and supply had been cutoff. If one didn’t drive, tires would last longer.

By the summer of 1944, the restrictions on gasoline and the development of synthetic rubber led Lucas Green, who had operated the Big Four Oil Co. bulk petroleum distributorship, to reinvest his money in Rochester Recapping Service located at 1615 Second Street SW.

All of the vulcanizing and recapping services were done under the supervision of Sylvester Boelter. Syl, as he was known, had been a service station operator and had experience in the tire business. He had been trained at the U.S. Rubber Co. recapping school in Detroit, Michigan.

The rayon materials made tire repairs stronger and lighter, and the company’s precision buffer assured a round tire.

No flat spots.

Today the area of 1615 Second Street SW in occupied by a Holiday Inn. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

