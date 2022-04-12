Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Why 'crash' and not 'accident?'

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
By Sgt. Troy Christianson
April 12, 2022 10:50 AM
Share

Question: I’ve noticed you use the word “crash” and not the word “accident” when talking about incidents while on the radio. T.V. and the newspaper. Why is that?

Answer: I’d be glad to talk about this as I am passionate about this topic and it is certainly intentional. The spark for this issue stems from a court trial from almost two decades ago involving the intentional ramming of a police vehicle, which resulted in the death of a police officer. During the trial, an attorney brought up the point that the incident was referred to by police in all of the reports as an “accident.” It also was reported by police on an “accident” report form, thus it was argued that the incident was not intentional and charges should be dismissed. I won’t get into the results of that trial, but ever since that time, traffic safety officials in the state have made a huge effort to influence everyone to use the word “crash” and not the word “accident.”

The definition of “accident” is “an unfortunate incident that happens and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury.” The definition of “crash” is “collide violently with an obstacle or another vehicle.” Accidents happen. That is what we tell children who are upset about spilling their milk at the supper table. We often think “accident” is a neutral word to describe bad luck but I think there is more to it than that. “Accident” tends to imply that no one is at fault and when used for a traffic crash, it could give the impression that what occurred was not important.

I understand that anyone involved in a crash did not want it to happen and that it was most likely unintentional. But there is a reason why it happened; and most of the time it is from a person in control of a vehicle that has a momentary lapse in judgment or made an all-out destructive decision (impaired driving, reckless or aggressive driving, etc.) Even equipment issues (unsafe tires, obstructed vision, etc.) contribute to crashes and can be prevented. Yes, most crashes can be prevented.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 38,824 lives were lost in traffic crashes in 2020 – the largest number of fatalities since 2007. Preliminary reports for Minnesota in 2021 were 501 traffic deaths, the highest since 2007. Why the recent severe increase in fatal crashes? This is what the traffic safety community is trying to understand and find a solution. Speeding has been a primary contributor since the start of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather and slippery roads can be a factor but each and every driver is responsible for keeping control of their vehicle at all times. This is accountability and it starts with every person, every time they get behind the wheel. The choices we make and the choices we fail to make have consequences. You might be a very good driver, but we do share the road with other people making some poor decisions (impairment, distractions, aggressive driving, etc.)

Also Read
Harmony map.png
Local
Prescribed burn scheduled near Highway 52 east of Harmony
Burn crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting a prescribed burn in Fillmore County on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
April 12, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Fatal Crash on East Circle Drive
Local
Rochester woman killed in Monday crash identified
Police are still investigating what caused a car to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic, causing the crash Monday, April 11, 2022.
April 12, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 12, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

A crash doesn’t respect age, career success, love for family or anything else. People of all ages died last year. Please slow down, pay attention, plan for a sober ride and buckle up. Speak up and take care of yourself and the people you care about. This is how we make the changes to save more lives.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Robin bird sitting on a branch
Northland Outdoors
Something's in the air as spring begins -- P.U.!
The call came in the afternoon while I was still working. My husband was on the line.
April 12, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Melissa Gerken
Boomer Grandpa
Community
Cheers to National Ernie Pyle Day
Earlier this month, it was National Hug a Newsperson Day. I did not receive a hug. Hugs are hard to come by nowadays. However, I am not a newsperson; I’m a columnist, so logically, I should not have been hugged.
April 12, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
1952931346.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Not your typical Hollywood USO
By late 1942, Rochester was becoming a military town. The Fontana School of Aeronautics used the Rochester Airport for training glider pilots. Rochester Junior College provided space for classroom instruction, and cadets were quartered in the Heffron School building.
April 12, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
0-2.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Best theater in Rochester? It might be at RCTC
The stage is huge, there’s plenty of legroom in the rows of seating, and the view from every seat is perfect.
April 12, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber