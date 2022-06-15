SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 15
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Why don't all buses stop at railroad crossings?

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
Opinion by Sgt. Troy Christianson
June 15, 2022 11:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Question: I have noticed that some of the local express shuttle buses do not stop at railroad crossings. I thought all buses were supposed to stop before crossing railroad tracks. Can you talk about this?

Answer: If it is a school bus or Head Start (early childhood programs, etc.) bus then they are required to stop whether loaded or not. For other buses, the law requires loaded buses to stop for railroad crossings. If there are no passengers then they do not need to stop.

Also Read
Swinging in the Street
Exclusive
Local
Title IX: UMR works to increase reporting of sex-based crimes
Kris Barry, a member of the Title IX team at UMR, details processes the university has implemented to destigmatize reporting discrimination based on sex, which is prohibited in higher education by Title IX.
June 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Title 9.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota
Title IX: Donna Mueller and Lori Anderson are trailblazers of women's running in Minnesota
A pair of girls from Southeast Minnesota ran at the forefront of women's athletics in the groundbreaking years after the passage of Title IX.
June 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pine Haven Care Center
Exclusive
Local
Pine Island nursing home had unpaid bills, caretakers quitting, and frozen assets before state took over
State found a pattern of failing to meet ongoing financial obligations and worried about the impact on residents
June 14, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Bridgeman’s to open new ice cream store in Eau Claire
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07380.jpg
Community
Linnea Lindell: An open letter to an incoming freshman
Dear Incoming Freshman,
June 14, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Linnea Lindell
0-4.jpg
Exclusive
Community
How Rochester's views on creation story have evolved to this day
Dr. Will: “I cannot understand people who treat their religion as a glass house and say to science: ‘Hands off, lest you damage it with your researches.’ I find science to be but an explanation for religion.”
June 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Students need to feel safe and be safe
Our schools and students are in trouble, and we must pull together to improve this environment.
June 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else