Will Laudon: Dreaded project became an unexpected gift

It’s a rite of passage in American History at Mayo High School to complete the War Project. It requires interviewing a veteran (or civilian) from any war or conflict and compiling a 150-point project on their experiences.

My older sisters went through the same daunting experience of finding a suitable candidate. One chose our World War II vet grandpa, and the other her basketball coach, a Vietnam vet. As time neared for selection, I began to worry. I wasn’t close with anyone who was still alive from the Greatest Generation nor veterans from the more recent Middle Eastern wars.

While discussing the project with my mom, she suggested my grandma’s friend Dean. He had fought in Vietnam towards the end of the war, but like many other veterans, he hadn’t talked about his experiences very openly. I had also only met Dean a handful of times at a few family gatherings and I felt awkward even considering asking him. But my options were slim, and I reached out for an interview.

Dean was a little shocked when I asked. He had rarely been asked to share his experiences with the war, let alone with someone making a project complete with artifacts and photographs. I understood that some experiences were traumatic and I was prepared to hear no.

After some consideration, he agreed to an interview.

The project started off with a phone call that ended up lasting three hours. After the obligatory, “How are you? How’s the family?”, we discussed everything from growing up in the mid-20th century to the “hotter than hell” weather in Southeast Asia. It didn’t take long to develop side conversations on the basis of my prepared interview questions. Hearing a personal account of the war and the time period was a refreshing perspective that differed from news articles and documentaries.

During our conversation, he mentioned his extensive collection of photos and artifacts that he kept from the war. Although I was planning on writing essays to fulfill the project requirements, I knew that this could be an opportunity to dig deeper and create a truly memorable gift for Dean, using his collection.

Our phone conversation had warranted a trip to Iowa to visit and select souvenirs and photos for the project. Upon arrival, he had prepared seven full boxes of memorabilia from the war. I spent nearly the entire day talking to Dean, taking notes about his experiences, and even learning how to operate a film slide projector. He offered a witty and sentimental backstory for each photograph. He reflected on the people in the photographs that he once knew and sometimes explained their tragic deaths or sudden disappearances.

In a span of two months, I crafted a 70-page scrapbook detailing Dean’s experiences. The scrapbook included photocopies of precious memorabilia and the photos I'd scanned, and the project detailed his life before, during, and after the war. One all-nighter and plenty of double-sided tape later, I turned it in.

I grew incredibly close with Dean throughout the project as he shared personal stories that he hadn’t shared before. My motivation shifted from earning a good grade to, instead, creating a thoughtful gift for Dean.

As daunting as the War Project seemed, I am ultimately thankful for the outcome of the project. Because of this assignment, I was able to learn firsthand about the Vietnam War and grow closer to a relative.

Once I got the project back (with an A), I headed down to Iowa once again to give Dean the finished project.

And during the exchange, I’ll admit, we were both a little teary-eyed.

Will Laudon is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.