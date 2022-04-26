Will Laudon: I realize I'm becoming my father

Curly hair, big glasses, and … kind of nerdy. With a description like this, I’m not sure if I would be describing myself or my father at my age. In fact, this correlation has resulted in my affectionate nickname among family members (derived from my father’s namesake) of Little Dennis.

It’s obvious that my father and I grew up in very different eras. My adolescence is defined by touchscreen technology and the World Wide Web while his was defined by the Walkman and Blockbuster. I’ve only known a world with a constant, never-ending stream of news, while my father lived before an era of social media.

As father and son, generations and decades separate our age, yet we still find ways to connect. We bond over vinyl records and Seinfeld. We make monthly pilgrimages to touring Broadway shows in the cities (in unintentionally matching knit cardigans and boat shoes, too). And despite disagreements and “bickering” over politics, I’m confident that we can reconcile over the upcoming season of "Stranger Things."

I’ve even adopted similar attitudes and outlooks. I get frustrated easily at those who sit motionless at a green light for longer than three seconds, and I similarly sport multiple pairs of Crocs for a variety of uses.

At my young age, I’ve reached an irrefutable revelation: I’m turning into my father. I’ve learned that it’s an unstoppable fact of life. As much as you say you don’t want to be like your parents, you end up like them. It’s characterized in our culture as a rite of passage of adulthood and parenting, and its recognition is inevitable.

But as I reflect, turning into my father isn’t a scary thing. With our coordinating outfits, I sometimes think I’m already halfway there. And instead of regretting this transformation, I’ve learned to embrace it with open arms. He’s taught me important life lessons: respect goes a long way, listen to others, and work hard for what you want. I view him as a role model of unending resilience in the face of difficult obstacles: my mother’s breast cancer diagnosis, sons with a severe brain tumor and developmental disability, and the challenges of his work in emergency medicine. His calmness and humility inspires me to be a confident and approachable peer, leader, and friend. And I can always count on him for a bowl of fresh-cut pineapple or a late night run for school project materials.

While I’m still enjoying my teenage years, and hope to stay young as long as I can, I look to my father as a guide for maturing into a thoughtful and resilient individual. And the more I think about it, my father is exactly the person I want to turn into.

Will Laudon is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.