Will Laudon: Last lesson from LaLa -- how to move on without her

Between Thanksgiving dinners and birthday celebrations, my great aunt was always in attendance. Colloquially known as LaLa to our family, her bright smile and gruff attitude lit up the table.

As small children, I remember eagerly waiting with my siblings for LaLa's arrival at the front door. When we were old enough, we took pilgrimages of our own to her apartment to pick her up. It became a part of our holiday family dinner routine: Prepare the food, clean the house, and don’t forget to pick up LaLa.

Will Laudon with his beloved great aunt, LaLa. Contributed / Will Laudon

As LaLa grew older, so did we. Siblings graduated and moved away to college, and the nest became emptier and emptier. Despite the distance, we gathered over holidays and school breaks, and of course with LaLa in attendance.

Shortly after this past Christmas, LaLa passed away peacefully. Regardless of her age, her passing still felt surreal and shocking as our family coped to deal with a powerful loss.

With LaLa’s passing, my siblings and I felt that a part of our childhoods passed as well. Suddenly, long hugs and pinched cheeks turned into cherished memories. We had taken her familiar presence as a given. We thought LaLa would be there forever, sitting in the same spot at the table.

As we sorted through her remaining belongings, we came across a large yellow envelope. Inside was a collection of assorted papers, and among them were newspaper clippings of my siblings and me. She saved former teen columns of my sisters and even two of my previous columns from this year. Photos of our appearances in local summer camps and sports teams were included as well. She cut out small features about my plays and musicals and took great pride in seeing me on stage.

I thought back on how my siblings and I had begun to lead our own lives, and amidst school and activities, it became harder to stop by and visit in person. The pandemic complicated our efforts even more, and between unsuccessful attempts to set up an iPad and an Alexa Show, we just weren’t able to visit as much as we had wanted to. Occasionally, we would make phone calls to her apartment to check in. After detailing our busy lives, her only updates were about the “delicious” food and the activities happening at her living community. She would always end the call with “Thanks for calling, call again soon.”

Our lives were filled with exciting accounts about school and friends, but she spent the majority of her day-to-day life alone in her apartment. As I sorted through the collection of newspaper clippings, I realized that despite our sporadic efforts to keep in touch, she never ceased thinking about her grand nieces and nephews whom she loved so deeply.

Her memory lives on through her beloved sugar cookie recipe and recollections of her witty and clever remarks. As our family continues our lives without a cherished relative, my siblings and I experienced a bitter realization of growing up, learning to cope, and having to move on without her. Just as she had kept us in the back of her mind and close to her heart, I plan to do the same. I am grateful for the time shared with her and even though she isn’t here to cut out this column and save it for me, I know she would have enjoyed reading it.

Will Laudon is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.