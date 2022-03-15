SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Will Laudon: Lessons I've learned from teachers can't be measured by grades

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07390.jpg
Will Laudon Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Opinion by Will Laudon
March 15, 2022 07:30 AM
Whenever I look back on past memories of school, I fondly remember laughs at the lunch table and not-so-fondly remember the dreaded mile run in gym class.

I can’t exactly remember everything I learned in sixth grade science or geometry class, but I can remember the lessons I’ve learned from teachers and the influence they’ve had on the person I am today.

Their passion for teaching bled into their passion for inspiring students and encouraging them to succeed. With a national conversation surrounding public education, it’s important to remind ourselves of the value of teachers both in and outside the classroom.

I can only imagine the efforts needed to bring an overly creative and hyper-dramatic 8-year-old me back to focus in the classroom. Yet despite this, my teachers tapped into my enthusiasm for learning and encouraged me to express myself to the fullest.

Instead of being annoyed with my curiosity, my most memorable teachers fueled it. They encouraged me to pursue my interests, particularly those of theater.

Among my souvenirs of half-finished math worksheets and excessively glazed clay art projects, I left elementary school empowered to continue being curious and to express myself to the fullest, over dramatizations and all.

I entered sixth grade with these sentiments in mind. But amidst the prepubescent cliques of middle school, my peers and I struggled to find our identities.

During this time of awkward greasy hair, pimples, and feeling out of place, I realized teachers were more than just adults who were paid to assign homework, but instead mentors that wanted my peers and I to succeed. Between science fair experiments or history projects or math competitions, I developed personal relationships with my middle school teachers. Their kind and patient personalities permanently impacted me, inspiring me to live compassionately.

My biggest role models are my own past teachers, including a toy-collecting science teacher and a theater-geek-turned-math teacher. Leaving middle school, I carried memories of their affection and inspiration to treat others the same way.

High school is a world of its own. It’s a land of opportunity where I can choose my classes and involve myself in activities that interest me. In high school, I’m surrounded by adults that push me to succeed and grow outside of my comfort zone. My English teacher reminds me to “Be Big,” to feel worthy of being myself and to take risks. Lessons like these are necessary to build a generation of insightful and hard working young adults.

Perhaps the biggest thing I’ll take away from 12 years of schooling isn’t learning how to balance life skills or how to prepare a speech. Instead, it’s how to push myself to be better, to continue to engage in opportunities I am interested in, and to step outside of my comfort zone.

For myself and my peers, a teacher’s impact reaches beyond test scores and grades. When I leave Mayo High School and (finally) graduate, I’ll remember the impact and influence of these role models in my life and development.

Teachers have a magnificent ability to see potential in all of their students. I am incredibly thankful for having adults in my life that see things in me that I thought I would never recognize. Most of all, I realize that I’m grateful for having teachers throughout my life that strive to inspire and encourage the best in me.

Ultimately, people fail to understand the full impact of teachers. And teachers may not always realize the lasting impact on their students as they continue through school and adulthood. The student-teacher relationship, when framed with respect for each other and with the goal of fostering learning and creativity, can be impactful for all involved. I am extremely lucky to have had such relationships.

Will Laudon is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

