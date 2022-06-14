Will Laudon: Let's celebrate the "little graduations," too

The year 2023 seemed unimaginably far away when my second-grade teacher remarked that it would be the year of our high school graduation. Echoes of “That’s so long from now!” and “I can’t wait until then!” filled the classroom of naïve elementary-schoolers.

Although the once distant and inconceivable year of 2023 is rapidly approaching, the reality of graduation still hasn’t set in.

And before you shrug me off as just another sentimental teen lecturing the populace about high school, bear with me.

I still have one final year left of high school; one that I’m considering a “victory lap” around the metaphorical track of the public school system. But at my high school’s graduation ceremony in early June, a revelation dawned on me: Why don’t we celebrate “graduating” from the little things more often?

Academic graduation is, rightfully so, an incredible feat. It’s one that I’m ever-so eagerly looking forward to. But what about the little successes that have defined our journey along the way?

ADVERTISEMENT

After a challenging junior year, my classmates and I are proud of ourselves for navigating a difficult return to normalcy. After a successful season of high school theater at Mayo, I’m proud of my growth as a performer and thankful for the moments I’ve shared with audiences. And as I’m writing my last teen column, I’m immensely proud of my growth as a writer and grateful for an opportunity to share my reflections.

These accomplishments are by no means “little.” Behind each of these triumphs are hours of work and dedication, sweat, and sometimes tears. Although not honored at a ceremony in a high school gym with an (as it seems) unending roster of speakers, I’m still celebrating these “little graduations” along the bumpy and rewarding road to the real deal.

There are some guidelines about my newly-coined term, though. “Little graduations” shouldn’t only be defined by academic success. Finding the “little graduations” in your everyday life is a fulfilling practice for gratitude and mindfulness. For everyone, after two difficult years of loss and isolation, getting out of bed and getting dressed is a requirement enough for a “little graduation.”

Moreso, “little graduations” shouldn’t only be defined by successes. After losing our one-act competition at the section tournament, everyone involved with the production was rightfully upset. We thought that this would finally be our chance to advance to state, but alas, the universe (and competition judges) had different plans for us.

What we didn’t take into account, though, was how impactful our production still was. Shared laughs, inside jokes, and a script that challenged my abilities are my fondest takeaways. And even though we weren’t successful in competition, we felt as though we improved immensely, as individuals and as a team. I’m considering it a “little graduation” in my book.

It can be easy to get lost when focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s impactful to change our attitudes on our definition of success. In a world where our success is only validated with ultimately a handshake and a special piece of paper, here’s to celebrating our “little graduations,” cherishing our accomplishments (and our upsets), and being thankful for those who’ve pushed us along the way.

Will Laudon will be a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.