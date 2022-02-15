SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Exclusive
Community

Wilt Chamberlain leads Harlem Globetrotters into Rochester in 1959

Columnist Tom Weber says Chamberlain had joined a team full of men who were outstanding athletes and consummate entertainers while he awaited to be eligible to play in the NBA.

By Thomas Weber / For the Post Bulletin
February 15, 2022 06:30 AM
Wilt "The Stilt" Chamberlain played for the Harlem Globetrotters for a year, waiting to become age-eligible to start his career in the NBA.
When the Harlem Globetrotters made their annual visit to Rochester in 1959, there was an added attraction to go with their usual brand of basketball and hijinks.

In the lineup for the Globetrotters that night was Wilt “the Stilt” Chamberlain, the most famous basketball player of his time.

It was Jan. 8, 1959, and Chamberlain, who had left the University of Kansas before his senior season — and thus was not yet eligible for the National Basketball Association — was the headline attraction of this Globetrotters appearance.

Abe Saperstein, owner of the Globetrotters, had signed Chamberlain to a $46,000 contract in June 1958. The plan was that Chamberlain would play with the Trotters until allowed to start his NBA career with the 1959-60 season. Chamberlain had joined the Globetrotters in Milan, Italy, and was part of the team for their games that summer in the Soviet Union.

Now the Globetrotters were back in the states and Saperstein, a close friend of Rochester sportswriter and events promoter Ben Sternberg, brought the team, including Chamberlain, to Minnesota in the dead of winter.

Chamberlain had been a high school phenom in his hometown of Philadelphia, attracting offers, some illegal, many unethical, from nearly every college in the land. All wanted his unique talents as part of their basketball team. He chose Kansas, and dominated college basketball.

A Post-Bulletin story previewing the game noted that it often “takes months, sometimes years, to learn the tricks and routines” that were a regular part of a Globetrotters performance.

Chamberlain was a quick learner and joined a team full of men who were outstanding athletes and consummate entertainers. Among the Globetrotters at the time was the legendary Meadowlark Lemon.

As a newcomer, Chamberlain was in awe of the skills of his teammates.

“You can’t imagine how tough it is to play a strenuous game of basketball and perform tricks that create laughter, and all the while pretending it’s all as easy as one-two-three,” Chamberlain would later write in his autobiography.

But on this team of stars, it was Chamberlain who got top billing. Newspaper ads for the game read “Featuring the one and only Wilt (the Stilt) Chamberlain, 7-foot All American, greatest of all time.” Tickets were priced at $3, $2 and $1.50.

For that, not only would fans see the Globetrotters play, they would also be entertained by the trick-roping act of Bud and Rose Carlell, a table tennis match featuring world champion Richard Bergman against Japanese champion Norikaru “Cannonball” Fuji, and a women’s basketball game between the Texas Cowgirls (labeled “Cage Cuties” in a newspaper photo) and local players.

Attendance at Globetrotters games had surged since Chamberlain joined the team, and Rochester was no exception. A crowd of 3,554 packed the arena to see the show.

Before the game, Saperstein called Chamberlain “the greatest player I’ve seen in the United States.”

Chamberlain lived up to that reputation by scoring 21 points, while Lemon scored 17, to lead the Trotters to a 72-42 win over their opponents, the faceless Hawaiian 50th Staters. As usual, there were as many laughs as points.

History does not record who won the table tennis match.
Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

