Without much confidence, Bobby made some sales

He was an unruly cowlick away from being a dead ringer for Alfalfa, and he was staring down at his shoes uncomfortably when I answered the door.

“Hey, Bobby.”

“Hey, Dan.”

I had to prompt him when the conversation stalled there: “What’s up?”

“Ummm … you probably don’t want to buy any magazines, do you?”

It was the worst sales pitch ever.

“Gee, Bobby, I don’t really …”

“See, I’m trying to sell magazines, and I make some money if I sell any. I want to get enough money to buy a new bike. I already know which one I want … it has a headlight and everything.”

The pathetic sales pitch and the lofty goal reminded me of my own failed attempt to sell subscriptions to “Grit” after reading an ad in the back of a comic book when I was 10 years old; even my mom – who bought cookies, popcorn, greeting cards and anything else that prompted a knock on the door – said “no” to Grit. After getting polite rejections at the two dozen doors homes I’d visited, I’d given up on my dream of owning a Yogi Berra catcher’s mitt.

“Have you sold many?”

Bobby looked back down at his shoes.

“No,” he said quietly. Then he managed to muster a little enthusiasm: “But I haven’t asked many people so far. My mom said she’d get a magazine with recipes and stuff, and my dad might get a magazine about building stuff even though my mom says he already has too many tools in the garage that he never uses.”

“Sounds like he needs a magazine about building stuff.” I said, and it made him smile.

But while I admired his entrepreneurial spirit, his delivery needed work. A lot of work.

“You know, Bobby, you really have to sound confident. You don’t want to ask something like ‘You probably don’t want to buy any magazines, do you?’ It makes it too easy for people to say ‘no.’ You need to say something like ‘This is your lucky day!” or ‘Have I got a deal for you!‘ or ‘You don’t want to miss out on this!’”

Granted, most of what I knew about salesmanship I learned from watching Mr. Haney on “Green Acres”, and that probably wasn’t setting the bar very high.

“Really?”

“Yeah. Make people feel like you’re doing them a favor.”

Bobby’s eyes were suddenly bright, and I knew he was seeing himself riding down the sidewalk on a new bike with a headlight. Just like I’d seen myself pounding a fist into the pocket of a new catcher’s mitt.

“That’s cool!”

“Hey,” I said. “Let’s give it a try.”

“Right now?”

“Sure. Kind of like practice.”

He glanced around like he was embarrassed and hoped no one was watching.

“Ummm … okay.”

“I’m going back into the house, and you knock on the door and make your pitch.”

I stepped inside, and for a moment I thought he might have gone home. Then there was a knock on the door … a little less tentative than the first knock.

“Hi, Bobby.”

“Hi, Dan. You don’t want to miss out on this.”

“No, I don’t. Let me see what you’ve got.”

We sat on the front step and I read through a brochure of the magazines he was selling. I ended up subscribing to magazines about fishing and golf, even though I didn’t fish or golf.

And in the back of my mind I wondered if Bobby was crazy like a fox.

“Thanks a lot, Dan.” he said. And with a confidence I hadn’t seen before: “When I get my new bike I’ll ride it over here to show you.”

“You do that, Bobby. Good luck.”

He jumped off the landing and ran across the yard to the neighbor’s house.

I stepped back inside, and through the screen door I heard him ask his next customer, “You probably don’t want to buy any magazines, do you?”

Maybe Mr. Haney could learn something from Bobby. I know I did.

It might have been the best sales pitch ever.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.