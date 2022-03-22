Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
Wood replaced rubber for tires during World War II

James Pruett shows of his new wooden tires built by the Kruse Lumber Company in 1942.
By Lee Hilgendorf
March 22, 2022 09:00 AM
What would you do if you had a fleet of delivery trucks, all having rubber tires, and rubber tires were no longer available? That was the problem facing James Pruett’s Star Laundry and Cleaners after the outbreak of World War II. All rubber was being diverted to the war effort, leaving fleet owners flat.

Pruett approached Kruse Lumber with the idea of building a wooden tire after reading about them in a trade journal. The final product consisted of five wooden rings, three oak rings in the middle and two pine rings on the outside. Each ring was made in four sections that were glued, screwed and finally bolted together. A 3-inch-wide strip of belting was added to the circumference to reduce shock. The wooden tires were used exclusively for in-town deliveries with speeds held to 20 mph.

Initially costing $20 each in 1942, today a set of 4 would run $1,380.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

