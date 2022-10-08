Worry grips you when your cat makes a mad dash

The door was only open for a second, I swear. Just long enough to see if the deliveryman had left a package on the porch. I didn’t even open the door all the way.

There was a flash of white and then … poof … he was gone.

I stepped outside and pulled the door shut behind me, which felt like closing the barn door after the horse was out.

Only in this case, it was the cat.

I expected to find him pawing at the grass, harassing a grasshopper or nibbling at the marigolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diamond … “ I said, softly, hoping to lure him back into the house with a calming NPR-type voice.

Nothing. And that’s when I got concerned.

“What’s wrong?” Carla asked when I stepped back into the house.

“Diamond ran outside when I opened the door,” I said. “And I don’t know where he went.”

We’d adopted him from the Humane Society six years earlier, and he was living the life of Riley – a never-ending supply of food and water, a soft cushion for a bed, and someone who was always willing to rub his tummy.

He’d never tried to leave the house, but even pampered pets must occasionally get wanderlust.

And he chose a bad time to let his Rum Tum Tugger side come out; we were already late for a “don’t be late” appointment, and missing it wasn’t an option.

Still, this is Diamond. He’s part of the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

We added 10 minutes to our tardiness, calling, “Diamond! Diamond!” as we combed the neighborhood, looking for a mass of white fur huddled under an evergreen tree or a barbecue grill.

Still nothing. Finally, I said what neither of us wanted to say: “We’ve got to go.”

“We can’t just leave him out here,” Carla said.

He was a big lug, but he was afraid of his shadow. And our neighborhood was home to all kinds of things he’d never experienced – coyotes, eagles, raccoons the size of microwaves and feral cats that would have a spoiled house cat for lunch.

And cars. I don’t even want to think about the cars.

“He’ll be fine,” I said with more confidence than I felt. “I’ll leave a bowl of food at the front door, and he’ll be waiting for us when we get home.”

My mind wandered through most of our unbreakable appointment, and I spent the time mentally composing a eulogy for a cat:

Seeing that fragile little kitten at the Humane Society and thinking “He needs me!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The time I took him into the basement to look for a suspected mouse and he ran back up the stairs and hid under the bed.

The late-night trip to the emergency vet clinic, and the relief I felt when I learned he was going to be alright.

I imagined mimeographing a stack of “Lost Cat” flyers, then stuffing them into the neighbors’ mailboxes and stapling them to utility poles all over town.

Do I have a good picture of Diamond? I didn’t, and that made me feel even worse.

It was nearly dark when we drove home two hours later, and we were still a block from our house when we saw something on the porch.

“Is that …?”

“I think so,” Carla said.

The Prodigal Cat had returned.

He greeted us with a “Where have you been?” look, and the bowl of Friskies I’d left at the front door was now empty.

I pushed the door open and Diamond sauntered into the house and headed straight for his food dish. And we celebrated his return with a feast; I opened a can of Pureed Liver Surprise, sat on the floor and watched him eat.

“So how did you like it outside?” I asked, pulling a burr from his fur. “Was it everything you imagined it would be?”

He ran a paw over his right ear, licked a dollop of Pureed Liver Surprise from his whiskers and gave a huge, jaw-cracking yawn.

The grass always looks greener from the window with the best sunbeam, I thought. But the only way to know for sure is to get out and experience it for yourself.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.