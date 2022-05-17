Xavi Laack: Humans -- the problem and the solution

Compared to the depressing and colossal topic of climate change, the loss of animal biodiversity is relatively straightforward, yet overlooked. Unlike climate change, which has become an almost constant phrase in schools and on the news, poaching in Africa and deforestation for palm oil production in southeast Asia gets relatively little oxygen. But it is a serious problem. It’s hard not to be depressed by both the number of species that have gone extinct because of human exploitation, and by the number of species that are currently on their way to extinction. Many times I have thought nature’s plight — as long as humans exist — is hopeless. But examples of nature thriving, even with humans present, has given me real hope.

I had the opportunity to visit Galapagos over spring break, a renowned archipelago that is now a National Park owned by Ecuador. What piqued my interest was how I could see the ways animals and plants had not adapted to humans. Generally, where humans and animals live in proximity, people are dominant and the animals are reclusive and terrified. Our modern society is designed for humans, at the expense of everything else.

But in Galapagos, there are very strict laws that regulate how many people can visit the islands, where they can go in the park, and what they can do. A naturalist employed by the park is required to accompany anyone visiting the preserved areas, which are the majority of the Galapagos, and it is illegal to touch any living organism in the park or to take any non-living organism away. Strict rules and enforcement have created a relationship where wildlife doesn’t fear humans at all.

It seems almost impossible in our day and age. Explorers hundreds of years ago noted that animals in lands that had never seen humans showed no fear of the arriving people. However, these animals would learn quickly that the new people were detrimental to their survival.

But because of strict rules enforced in Galapagos over the last half century, the relationship between animals and humans has been restored. For example, while snorkeling along the coast of the island of Santa Cruz, upwards of 20 penguins started feeding on baitfish all around my group. One penguin came from behind me and swam between my arm and my torso to catch its prey. And when I was on the island of San Cristobal, countless blue-footed boobies made nests in the middle of the walking trail. To them, the trail was as safe a place to nest as anywhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

From my one week in Galapagos, I have countless examples of interactions with nature that happen nowhere else, because everywhere else humans destroy relationships with nature. Galapagos is a pristine example of how natural gems can be preserved in an economically viable way.

I am not suggesting we turn 97% of our land into a strict wildlife reserve like the Galapagos Islands, but for the places that are really special, the wonders of nature, stricter protection and regulation should be enacted across the globe.

We need to be proactive about protecting what little nature remains — with each passing day, there is less and less to protect. Even in the city of Rochester, we lose natural sanctuaries every year, exemplified by the recent destruction of the heron rookery.

However, places like Galapagos are proof that humanity has the capability to restore and protect Earth. We humans are the cause of nature’s destruction, but we are also the only ones who can stop it.

Xavi Laack is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.

