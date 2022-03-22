Xavi Laack: It's not bad to land among the stars

“Follow your dreams.” That may be one of the most common sayings on earth. But the meaning behind it has recently fallen out of favor with psychologists: if you sacrifice things to follow your dreams, you risk catastrophe if those dreams are never realized.

When celebrities say it was their childhood dream to be a professional soccer player or a famous musician, it’s probably true. That person probably did follow his or her dreams and achieved great things.

Following dreams is not a passive process, it requires dedication and tremendous effort. Michael Jordan did not become the best basketball player in the world by just dreaming about success. He worked for it. He would spend more time practicing than his teammates, arriving at the gym first and leaving last. He would always lift weights more often and heavier than his coaches instructed. He worked for his dreams.

Yet the pair of dreaming and working for the dream isn’t the whole story. Many people that have both a dream and a work ethic still fall short of their goal. The odds of becoming a professional athlete or musician are incredibly slim. For exactly this reason, I have heard that it is better to follow what you are good at, rather than your dream.

For some people, this may be very good advice. But I think there may be another alternative. My belief is that people should purposefully dream big, but with full acceptance of the fact that they will most likely not reach their desired goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

I would love to be a professional soccer player. I know this dream is probably unreachable. In his podcast Worklife, organizational-psychologist Adam Grant says, “Passion is a consequence of effort, not just a cause.” I have experienced first-hand how effort results in improvements which continue to fuel my passion. Even though I work really hard and have given up free time with friends and family, I am realistic enough to know that I probably shouldn’t sacrifice everything — my violin, academics, family, church — in an attempt to realize my dream. Although I probably will never play soccer professionally, if my efforts improve myself and make me a better teammate and player, I will have no regrets for the many hours I spent practicing.

As another example, I just recorded my auditions for the Minnesota high school all-state orchestra. I have always wanted to be an all-state musician — and I am a decent violinist — but my chances of making this orchestra are almost zero.

However, the reason I auditioned isn’t just because I really want to play in the orchestra. I knew that this audition would give me a purpose to practice my violin hard and often. If I did not dream to be an all-state violinist, and put in all that effort to make the best audition I could, I would not have played my violin for nearly as long.

So now, even though I most likely won’t be an all-state musician, I know I did my best, and I became a better violinist. I may fail and not make the orchestra, but in a more important way, I already succeeded.

When people say “follow your dreams,” I don’t disagree. Putting conditions on when, how, and why one follows their dreams can make the difference between success and failure, satisfaction and regret.

The popular saying,“shoot for the moon, so if you miss, you land among the stars,” sums it all up. The stars don’t sound too bad to me.

Xavi Laack is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.

