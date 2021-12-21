Xavi Laack: Oppressed by the freedom of choice

Recently, I have been thinking more about where I want to go to college. The only thing I was sure about was that I wanted to go to a small school.

But that belief was shattered after I actually toured multiple gigantic state schools. I realized that as I walked around the huge campuses, going to a large school may not be terrible after all. The experience would be different, but it wouldn’t necessarily be worse.

Now that I realize I am open to both small liberal arts and large public universities, there are many more colleges in the running. Widening my scope should be a good thing — after all, if I have more choices to pick from, I should be able to make a better choice than if there were fewer. But why do I feel more worried and overwhelmed?

A fundamental belief of Western society is that freedom and individual liberties are the pinnacle of civilization. But there is a downside to this freedom: As Barry Schwartz points out in his book and TED talk "The Paradox of Choice," having a multitude of options tends to make people feel worse.

How could having more choices, and by extension more freedom, make freedom-loving humans feel worse?

It all comes down to perspective. When we have little choice in the process, we don’t blame ourselves if the outcome of the situation isn’t great. A student who had access to any school in the world and begins to struggle or thinks that things would have been different at another school, has no one to blame but his/her self; whereas a student who is limited by finances or family obligations may feel those same disappointments, but it doesn’t affect them the same way because there is nothing they could have done differently.

Although this appears to be important and impactful information, Schwartz’s book has been in print for over 15years and psychologists have yet to put an exact number to the “Goldylocks” (just right) amount of choice. Schwartz points out that businesses have studied this and, for example, found that sales of jam in grocery stores go up dramatically when they give you fewer sample flavors compared to when they provide more sample products. To quote Schwartz, “it's easy to imagine the attractive features of the alternatives that you reject, that make you less satisfied with the alternative that you’ve chosen.”

The other side of the story is that we have, in fact, long known about this phenomenon. One of the 12 laws of high school economics class is opportunity cost: what you must give up in order to get something.

I started this semester looking at this law from a purely economical vantage point, like most students do: "If I buy these shoes then I can’t buy Apple AirPods.” It was only recently I realized a psychological perspective applies as well. If I attend a large college, I will be able to enjoy living in a city filled with energetic young people and go to massive stadiums to cheer on the home team. But the cost of going to a large school is that I may not have easy access to my professors or be able to play on the soccer team or in the orchestra.

There is no perfect college. There is no perfect choice. Maybe if I recognize the opportunity cost but focus on the positives of my decision, I don’t need to be oppressed by my freedom of choice.

Xavi Laack is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.

