Xavi Laack: Why the 'why' in volunteering doesn't matter

The vast majority of people assume that volunteering is a positive thing. Volunteering has been shown over and over again to make people happier, healthier, more time conscious, and more competitive in the job market. High schools and colleges want to see current and prospective students actively volunteer.

Therefore, some classes and extracurriculars incentivize volunteering. This is a great idea: combining helping others with self-improvement, in a required/incentivized format. However, it is this last bit that for a long time made me uncomfortable. I did not like how some people didn’t care what, or who, they were volunteering for, they were just volunteering to get credit.

I suspect that others have felt this way before, even if only briefly. As an idealist, I want to believe that people desire to do good things, and care about the impact they have, rather than volunteering for personal gain.

In December, Rochester’s three public high schools have annual fundraising campaigns. More than $138,000 was raised, with all the proceeds going to charities.

At Mayo High School, funds go to support the Dorothy Day House and the Women’s Shelter and Support Center. Most Mayo students have no real association with or even understand the mission of either organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is when I realized that at the end of the day, not every person who donates, helps raise money, or who gives their time or skills needs to have a desire to do good. The person or organization on the receiving end still benefits from the act of service.

In addition, the act of volunteering because a class requires it puts people who may never have volunteered without the requirement in a position where they might slowly come to like volunteering for volunteering’s sake.

Would it be better for people who do not want to volunteer authentically to not volunteer at all? Of course not. An unhappy volunteer is better than no volunteer, especially when the overall rate of volunteering in the United States is decreasing yearly in every age group, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When that realization hit me, I stopped caring why people were volunteering. Do not misunderstand, I still believe that ideally everyone should volunteer out of the goodness of the heart, rather than reluctantly helping others or for personal gain. But if the cost of that wish is that people don’t volunteer, well, then it is time for the required hours.

This principle applies beyond volunteering. It doesn’t matter why people drive the speed limit when they drive — out of care for the safety of themselves or others or for fear of a ticket — as long as they are obeying the speed limit. Even though there may be one reason for obeying the speed limit that is superior to the other, like there is a superior reason to volunteer, the end result is the same.

Judging another’s reason for volunteering also puts you at risk for inflating your view of yourself: “I am a better person because I volunteer for the right reasons.” Although the ideal person volunteers primarily to make a positive impact on the world, the ideal person also doesn’t judge others or consider themselves superior to others.

I’ve now realized that my thoughts regarding the act of volunteering should not be “why are they doing this,” but instead gratitude that the organizations are receiving help, and hope that the person finds meaning in the act of service regardless of why they volunteered.

Xavi Laack is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com.

