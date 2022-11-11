SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yammy Bear family launches fundraiser ahead of Jackson's treatment for rare illness

Charles "CJ" Jackson was diagnosed with a rare disorder in July.

Yammy True Smoke.jpg
Yammy Bear at the True Smoke BBQ and Catering food truck in Spring Valley, Minn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 11, 2022 09:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SPRING VALLEY — The man inside the Yammy Bear is asking for help as he prepares for treatment for a rare illness.

Yammy Bear has spent the last few years spreading hugs and support from attending a birthday party to which no one RSVP'd to comforting members of a community reeling from a tragedy.

Now the family of Charles “CJ” Jackson is asking for help through GoFundMe while he isolates in preparation for a bone marrow transplant to treat his Al Amyloidosis.

Also Read
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man charged for raping 9-year-old
Mohamed Bakari Shei, 20, of Rochester, is facing a charge related to raping a 9-year-old juvenile multiple times in 2018. Shei would have been around 16-years-old at the time but is being charged as an adult.
November 11, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 11, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
080321-RPS-SCHOOL-BOARD-5967.jpg
Local
Former candidates not ready to stop seeking ways to serve Rochester area
Majority of Rochester and Olmsted County candidates who didn't find success on the ballot Tuesday said they will continue to look for ways to participate in local government.
November 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

CJ and his wife, CarolAnn live in Spring Valley, Minnesota, with their six children. However, CJ needs to be closer to Mayo Clinic for several rounds of treatment beginning the week before Thanksgiving. If all goes as hoped, the treatments will culminate in a bone marrow transplant the first week of December.

“I’m really nervous about what the next six weeks is going to look like for him,” CarolAnn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transplant will also leave CJ with a compromised immune system, which means he’ll have to be away from his children for a few weeks, CarolAnn said. That means the family will have to keep two homes while CJ recovers.

The treatment can start in part because chemotherapy he started in late summer has been successful, she added. The robust and immediate treatment plan is good news. However, the unexpected expenses are more than the family can handle now, CarolAnn said.

Yammy Bear portrait.jpg
Yammy Bear
Contributed

“I’ve been so excited and grateful I haven’t been able to stress or cry about the logistics,” she said. “But the timing is impeccable.”

Being away from their 3-year old daughter will be hard on both father and child, she added.

“I don’t think we’ve even said anything about it out loud yet,” CarolAnn said.

Staying isolated will be another challenge, she added.

“He’s so active, he’s so involved and he can’t say no,” she said.

CJ was diagnosed with Al Amyloidosis shortly before leaving on a trip for Uvalde, Texas , in the wake of a mass shooting at a school there. CJ made public appearances in support of the community and met with survivors there. He began chemotherapy to treat his illness, which affects protein production, when he returned home to Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monies from the GoFundMe campaign will go toward expenses for keeping two homes and transportation, CarolAnn said, adding the family is grateful for the support they’ve received so far.

“I think that emotionally, having these people in his life reach out and pray with him has helped him a lot,” she said.

Related Topics: HEALTH NEWSSPRING VALLEY-WYKOFFPEOPLE
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mortenson 1.jpg
Local
Rochester golf plan spreads added cost among golfers and property owners
Proposal headed to Rochester City Council calls for dedicating $500,000 a year for golf operations and improvements through increased user fees and dedicated tax revenue.
November 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: President Truman lays a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Local Event
Local
Faith Community Expo hosted in Rochester on Nov. 17
The afternoon offers resources to connect people in need with organizations, agencies and friends who can help.
November 10, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Midterm Election
Local
Answer Man: Election results take time
Polling places closed at 8 p.m., which started a time-consuming process.
November 10, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man