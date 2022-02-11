SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1972: Rochester’s Tom Moore named as Gopher assistant coach

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Paws and Claws Humane Society is experiencing a winter overload of pets. The organization will hold an Adoption Day at Crossroads Shopping Center.
  • Mayo Foundation will buy the Lake City Clinic and construct a new building adjacent to a site that has been designated for a future hospital along the Mississippi River.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Tom Y. Moore, a 1957 Rochester High School graduate, has been named an assistant coach to new Gopher Coach Cal Stoll. Moore spent the last two years as an assistant at Georgia Tech.
  • An indoor golf school and driving range opened this week at the old Olmsted County Bank Building on Second Street SW. Wendell Pittenger is the operator of the facility.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The Most Rev. Leo Binz, coadjutor bishop of the Winona Diocese, officiated at the dedication of the newly opened junior high school addition of the Queen of Angels school in Austin.
  • The general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies predicts that high baseball salaries will ruin the game of baseball if allowed to continue.
  • The 1947 Pontiacs are now on display. Pontiac offers two series of vehicles which include the Streamliner and the Torpedo.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • A new choral club is being organized by the YWCA, open to all young women who like to sing.
  • Dr. C.T. Granger has purchased the Wilson farm just north of Rochester. Dr. Granger plans to move the house to the top of the hill overlooking the city.
  • A delightful old-time party was given for the students at the Hawthorne School by the Parent-Teacher Association.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Rabbi Shloime Greene
Community
Chabad launches 10-week Torah studies Lunch N' Learn course
The class is designed for people at all levels of Jewish knowledge.
February 10, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Dr. C.H. Mayo speaks on 'Disease'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07363.jpg
Community
Radhika Damle: Valentine's Day speech meet is something I dearly love
I know many of us will be busy this weekend preparing for Valentine’s Day. Personally, I will be spending my Friday night preparing for an event near and dear to my heart.
February 09, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Radhika Damle
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Johnny Hennessy takes the lightweight crown in Golden Gloves boxing
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 09, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else