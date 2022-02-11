1972: Rochester’s Tom Moore named as Gopher assistant coach
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Paws and Claws Humane Society is experiencing a winter overload of pets. The organization will hold an Adoption Day at Crossroads Shopping Center.
- Mayo Foundation will buy the Lake City Clinic and construct a new building adjacent to a site that has been designated for a future hospital along the Mississippi River.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Tom Y. Moore, a 1957 Rochester High School graduate, has been named an assistant coach to new Gopher Coach Cal Stoll. Moore spent the last two years as an assistant at Georgia Tech.
- An indoor golf school and driving range opened this week at the old Olmsted County Bank Building on Second Street SW. Wendell Pittenger is the operator of the facility.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Most Rev. Leo Binz, coadjutor bishop of the Winona Diocese, officiated at the dedication of the newly opened junior high school addition of the Queen of Angels school in Austin.
- The general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies predicts that high baseball salaries will ruin the game of baseball if allowed to continue.
- The 1947 Pontiacs are now on display. Pontiac offers two series of vehicles which include the Streamliner and the Torpedo.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A new choral club is being organized by the YWCA, open to all young women who like to sing.
- Dr. C.T. Granger has purchased the Wilson farm just north of Rochester. Dr. Granger plans to move the house to the top of the hill overlooking the city.
- A delightful old-time party was given for the students at the Hawthorne School by the Parent-Teacher Association.
The class is designed for people at all levels of Jewish knowledge.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
I know many of us will be busy this weekend preparing for Valentine’s Day. Personally, I will be spending my Friday night preparing for an event near and dear to my heart.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.