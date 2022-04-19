1922: Ride of Paul Revere re-enacted in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The old lake house, built into the hillside on the north side of Salem Road near the junction with Bamber Valley Road, will be razed. The house, built in 1874, was once a rowdy tavern on a stagecoach line into Rochester. The old stagecoach trail runs right past the house.
1972 – 50 years ago
- High schools in St. Charles and Wykoff are among Minnesota schools that have scheduled programs in observance of National Earth Week.
- Radio commentator Melvin Munn of Dallas, Tx., will address a public gathering at Rochester State Junior College. Munn’s broadcasts are carried by 500 radio stations. His daily program is titled Life Line Freedom Talk.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Northwest Airlines representatives appeared before a Civil Aeronautics board to seek permission to establish a route from Portland and Seattle to the Hawaiian Islands.
- Raises for city officials were approved. The new yearly salary for the mayor is $1,200, the police chief $4,200, the fire chief $4,200, the civil engineer $4,200, and the city health officer $6,600.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Governor Preus has issued proclamations designating Friday, April 28 as Arbor and Bird Day and the week of April 16-22 as forest protection week.
- Six mounted steeds at the hour of midnight with lanterns, guns, and bugles re-enacted the ride of Paul Revere 147 years ago, which resulted in the first battle of the American Revolution. The ride was completed by members of the William T. McCoy American Legion post of Rochester.
- A tennis class will be held at the Y.W.C. A. for young women. This is the first-time tennis instruction has been offered to women, and the interest is high.
