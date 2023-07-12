Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Be on the watch — a gang of pickpockets in town

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 — 25 years ago

  • Charter schools were invented in Minnesota to encourage innovation in education. Seven new charter schools were approved in the state, now totaling 39. Rochester currently has no charter schools but has five choice schools.
  • The gourmet coffee craze has spread throughout the country, and finding a good old dining room-grade cup of joe is getting harder.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Interest rates fluctuate between 7.25 percent and 12 percent. Mortgage loans have slowed, and most banks are not making loans unless the buyers have down 25 percent of the purchase price.
  • A new state park in Roseau County in Northwest Minnesota will be dedicated. Hayes Lake, a 3,000-acre park, is 20 miles southeast of Roseau.
  • Rochester currently has seven water towers. All are owned by the city, except for the Libby’s ear of corn water tower and the state hospital water tower.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • Area farmers are being warned to watch for modern-day rustlers. There have been reports that the rustlers pull right into a farm and attempt to load up stock quickly.
  • The population of Winona on Jan. 1, 1948, was 29,200. (The population of Winona as of 2021 was 25,964.)
  • Catholic nuns in North Dakota will be permitted to don civilian dress next fall to conform to the new state law banning religious garb in public schools.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • Indications are that a gang of pickpockets are working in the Rochester area. People carrying money and valuables should be on alert when in crowds.
  • The S. S. Giulio Cesare sailed past the Statue of Liberty, and immigrants on the ship saluted the lady as they sailed into the New York harbor. The boat was one of 11 in the port, carrying over 12,000 immigrants to their new home.
