You can't always comprehend the impact you may have

Just over 60 years ago, young Elmer Odland had a busy day. It was hot in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Bethlehem Lutheran, like most churches in 1962, was not air-conditioned.

He had to preach at both morning services and was to be ordained as a Lutheran pastor at 3:00 p.m. It was a great day.

I recently attended a Sunday service where Pastor Elmer Odland was recognized for the 60th anniversary of his ordination. Pastor Odland walked to the microphone and simply thanked his wife Joan for her love, guidance, and support. Remarkable.

Elmer grew up in Aberdeen and remembered his parents as honest, frugal, hard-working, and caring. His dad was a machinist, a trade he learned while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1919 to 1923. It was a time when kids played outside until the streetlights came on.

Elmer told me he had many positive influences on his path as a young man. He had men as his Sunday School teachers. These men, who were businessmen and leaders in the community, set an example by living and teaching their faith. Society at that time viewed religion as the province of women, so a balance of men and women shaped his faith formation.

For Elmer, he saw these men, as well as his pastor, as role models. His pastor, whom Elmer remembers as an inspirational man, took an interest in him. He admired his pastor’s ability to speak publicly and started to sense a call to pastoral ministry.

Elmer headed to Augustana College in 1953 to begin his studies and met Joan Perrenoud on day one of classes. This began a courtship of five years. After graduation from Augustana, Elmer spent a year in Neuendettelsau, Germany as a student and a teacher of English.

Written letters for one year kept them connected. These letters from Europe were historical markers and have been preserved for their family. Elmer and Joan were married on August 22, 1959, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Joan graduated from Augustana and went to the University of Chicago for a master’s in social work. Joan worked in various positions throughout their married life, which involved moves to different pastoral calls. Elmer remarked that Joan was amazing in her adaptability.

Elmer and Joan Odland on their wedding day on Aug. 22, 1959. Contributed

Some of Joan’s work included social work with the Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota; adoption agency work in California, North Dakota and Minnesota; working to ensure quality care in nursing homes in North Dakota; a job on the Air Force base in Minot, North Dakota, as a nursing assistant; and finally back as a social worker.

She took some time away from a paid position and excelled as a mom of three children and a wife, volunteered in the community, and assisted Elmer in the parish.

How do you look back at a ministry career of this length? Teaching, performing marriages and funerals, and sitting with families in times of need. Pastor Odland reflected that you can’t always comprehend the impact you may have. Years later, people often sought him out to say, “Thank you.”

Pastor Odland served three congregations in North Dakota. In each community, he became involved outside his pastoral duties.

An example of connecting to the community was an interest he took in North Dakota history. Elmer was a driving force working with a local historical society in the early 1970s to build a replica of Fort Madan, where the Lewis and Clark expedition wintered on the Missouri River in 1804-1805. The replica fort, now 50 years old, is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Even during retirement, Pastor Odland continued to serve. During the pandemic, he and other retired pastors provided services and communion to many living in The Homestead of Rochester. The isolation took its toll, and the work of preaching God’s word was so important to those whose lives have always been centered on their faith.

Pastor Odland sees the struggles of churches. The pandemic has hurt its function of gathering people together. There is a need to re-image its mission. How will faith formation be carried on for the youth?

Pastor Odland has touched countless lives in this remarkable vocation of six decades. He wishes to be remembered as a good father, a good husband and someone who cared for all.

During his ordination in 1962, he wondered if he was up to this task. As other pastors placed their hands upon his shoulders, he knew all the promises he spoke were true, and he concluded with, “And I ask God to help and guide me.”

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .