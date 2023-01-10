99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'You can’t be honest with the Bolsheviks'

Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.

By Thomas Weber
January 10, 2023 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
refugee.jpg
This orphan girl from war-torn Poland smiled through her bandages as she arrived at a refugee camp in California.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

Over the course of a few days in the spring of 1950, Rochester heard first-hand reports from a Europe that was dealing with the aftermath of World War II, which had ended five years earlier.

The horror inflicted by Nazi Germany during the war had been replaced by the totalitarian communism of the Soviet Union, especially in eastern European countries.

Poland, for example, which had been invaded by Germany in 1939, was also invaded and occupied by the USSR. After the war, the free elections that were promised never took place, and instead the Russians installed in Warsaw what amounted to a puppet regime.

“Before the elections were held, I noticed strange things,” Dr. Mitrofan Smorszczok, a refugee Polish physician, told the Four-County Medical Auxiliary on May 10, 1950, in Rochester.

There was a heavier police presence, roads and bridges were guarded, and prominent Polish citizens began to disappear, he said. The election supposedly resulted in a 99.2% vote for the communist party — the only party on the ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smorszczok recalled being assigned to work alongside an older physician at a railroad station in Poland. One day, the older doctor told a patient it was easier to obtain pictures of Russian leader Josef Stalin than needed medications. The next day, the doctor failed to show up for work. “I went that evening to find out if he was ill,” Smorszczok said. “The doctor’s wife said he had been taken away by two armed men at midnight.”

Smorszczok managed to leave Poland, and eventually made it to the United States along with his wife and daughter. In January 1949, while studying for licensure as a physician in Minnesota, he was hired as a painter at a St. Cloud orphanage.

Also speaking in Rochester that week was Paulette Weil Oppert, a former French resistance fighter, who was making a presentation on behalf of the United Jewish Appeal.

Oppert had managed to escape Nazi persecution during the war by fleeing to an unoccupied region of France. Her husband, who was in the French army, had been captured and tortured to death. During the war, Oppert, who was Jewish, helped save the lives of Jewish children living in occupied France. After the war, she organized operations to smuggle Jewish refugees into what was still British-occupied Palestine.

Oppert told an audience at Mayo Civic Auditorium that hundreds of thousands of Jews were being held in displaced persons camps in northern Africa, awaiting passage to the new state of Israel. She described the camps as “one vast ghetto.”

Oppert, by the way, would eventually meet and marry a Minneapolis man, and would live in Minnesota until her death in 2005.

On the same day Oppert gave her talk in Rochester, a refugee couple from Latvia were featured in a Post-Bulletin story about their escape from their Soviet-occupied homeland. Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Leise (in the style of the day, Mrs. Leise’s first name was not given in the article), had come to the U.S. from a displaced persons camp in March 1950, and were now living with a Rochester family.

Mrs. Leise said the United States was not being forceful enough in its dealing with the Soviet Union. “Americans are too honest,” she said. “You can’t be honest with the Bolsheviks, who tell nothing but lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was through these speakers, and others, that the international headlines were brought home to Rochester.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

Then and Now - Thomas Tom Weber col sig

Related Topics: HISTORYTHEN AND NOWTHOMAS WEBERROCHESTER
By Thomas Weber
Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.
What To Read Next
Downtown Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2023
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 10, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Madeleine Nemergut.png
Community
Madeleine Nemergut: Deck the halls with Oreo balls during season of giving
As December began, I trudged down the hallway toward the AP Psychology classroom, and a warm, slightly spiced aroma filled my nose. I heard my teacher’s jubilant cries, “CINNAMON ROLLS! ONE DOLLAR!” Suddenly, taking notes on Pavlov’s dogs and Freudian experiments didn’t seem that bad, as I munched on my warm gooey roll. The GOFA season had officially begun.
January 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Madeleine Nemergut
Levi Hanson.png
Community
Levi Hanson: 'You are what you eat?' Consider your 'mental diet'
About two years ago, I substituted my daily breakfast of sugar cereal for oatmeal and eggs, beginning a slightly obsessive journey regarding my fitness and health. A huge part of this process was research about how my diet was directly impacting my life, and in doing so, I released a Pandora’s box of the vastly differing opinions that make up today’s “Diet Culture.”
January 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Levi Hanson
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
The Rochies, Part II: Some of the strangest area stories of 2022
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at the woman who drove through 150 feet of freshly-poured concrete. And more.
January 10, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange