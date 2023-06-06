Your monthly PB news quiz. With a judge-y key at the end to see how you rank

Last Wednesday was month two of PB Trivia Night at Little Thistle. This is turning into a real thing.

We'll be doing our PB Trivia Night on the last Wednesday of every month as the halftime part of the regular Trivia Mafia Wednesdays at Little Thistle.

In case you weren't there, here are this month's quiz questions. And answers. And a key to see how well you did, and so we can judge you harshly.

Questions

1. “I did beat President Bush. He was 90 [when he did it].” That was a quote from 92-year-old Rochesterite Pat Curry after Pat recently did what?

2. The Down By The Riverside acts are in! Here they are, anagrammed, with a quick parenthetical hint. (And we didn't read these at Little Thistle because PB Editor Jeff Pieters said they were "too hard" and "too long to read." But he can't stop me from putting them in here. Well, actually he can, I guess, since he'll edit this before it runs.)

a. ee6v (This one's too short to need a hint.)

b. Larch Repair (Chuck is fingerpickin' good.)

c. Arena Navy (The country singer's last name is a common first name.)

d. A Fungal Devil (It's been called "the perfect solution for when you need something sweet, rich, and indulgent but you don't want chocolate.")

e. Go Venue (You're probably never gonna get this one.)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Rochester Magazine's cover this month features Uluc Ulgen, a former Rochesterite who now sells Turkish Delights and reads your Turkish coffee grounds. He's been called — and it's right from the cover — "The World's Sweetest (BLANK BLANK)."

4. The annual Rochesterfest begins next month, and it will be the 40th year of the citywide celebration. Rochesterfest was the inspiration of former Mayor Chuck Hazama. Chuck, who died in 2021, is originally from what U.S. state?

5. 11-year-old Rochesterite Vihaan Pendse was recently named Minnesota champion of his age group for what? Here's a hint: One of his idols may be Emanuel Lasker.

6. And a classic multiple choice question from the Post Bulletin archives: In 2009, when a storm knocked out power to Austin, a 25-year-old man allegedly shoplifted $1,000 worth of groceries from the Austin Hy-Vee. He was caught after he did what?

a. Was recognized the next day, returning produce that he deemed "criminally overripe."

b. Attempted to make a getaway with a stolen grocery cart.

c. Shared a cab home with the store security guard.

d. Called Austin police to complain that the store had been "dangerously dark in the aisles."

7. Blatant Post Bulletin plug tiebreaker: How many pageviews does PostBulletin.com get per day, on average?

Answers

1. Pat Curry went skydiving. At 92.

2. a. Eve 6; b. Charlie Parr; c. Avery Anna; d. Vanilla Fudge; e. En Vogue

3. "Fortune Teller."

4. Former mayor Chuck Hazama was born in Hawaii.

5. Chess. (A number of teams guessed "jewelry making," because of Lasker Jewelers.)

6. b. The robber "attempted to make a getaway with a stolen grocery cart." The man was apprehended 10 blocks away following a chase that reached speeds up to 4 miles per hour.

7. PostBulletin.com gets an average of 68,493 pageviews per day. That's 25 million per year.

How did you do?

5-6 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. You would have won.

3-4 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. You might have won.

1-2 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. You would not have won.

0 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. But you should probably read the PB first.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.